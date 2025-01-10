Davin Sons Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.67
0.11
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.89
0.98
0
Net Worth
5.56
1.09
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
1.28
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.8
2.37
0.05
Fixed Assets
0.42
0.1
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
4.82
1.72
0.05
Inventories
2.71
1.18
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.12
2.02
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.02
0.71
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-1.77
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.42
0
Cash
0.55
0.55
0
Total Assets
5.8
2.37
0.05
