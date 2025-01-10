iifl-logo-icon 1
Davin Sons Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

43.89
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.67

0.11

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.89

0.98

0

Net Worth

5.56

1.09

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

1.28

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.8

2.37

0.05

Fixed Assets

0.42

0.1

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

4.82

1.72

0.05

Inventories

2.71

1.18

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.12

2.02

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.02

0.71

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.96

-1.77

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.07

-0.42

0

Cash

0.55

0.55

0

Total Assets

5.8

2.37

0.05

