To,

The Members of Deccan Gold Mines Limited report on the audit of the IND aS Standalone financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Deccan Gold Mines Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements")

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Loss including comprehensive income, its cash flows and thethat changein equityforthe year ended on

basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significancein our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period.

5. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A. Compulsorily convertible debentures (Refer Note 16.1 to the Standalone Financials Statements)

During the year 2022-23, the Board had approved the proposal for acquisition of stake in M/s. Geomysore Services (India) Private Limited ("GMSI"). The Board noted that the acquisition of stake in GMSI was proposed to be achieved through a share swap which involves issue of equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) by the Company at the valuation / swap ratio.

Accordingly, the Company had issued 14,99,276 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) at an issue price of Rs. 33.05/- per CCD (including a premium of Rs. 32.05/-).

The CCD shall be convertible into equity shares at any time not later than 18 months from the date of allotment of such CCD i.e., September 1, 2024.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures to assess the accounting of CCDs included the following: i. Obtained an understanding of the terms and conditions of the issue and conversion of CCD. ii. Evaluated the accounting treatment of the CCD done by the Management as per the applicable financial reporting framework. iii. Evaluated the terms and conditions in relation to the conversion of CCD. iv. Assessed the appropriateness of the presentation of issue and conversion of CCD as per IND AS 32, ‘Financial Instruments: Presentation.

b. Issue & Conversion of warrants (Refer Note 16.2 to the Standalone Financials Statements)

During the year 2023-2024, the Company had issued 81,28,768 equity warrants at an Issue Price of INR 53.47/- per warrant as under:

Name of the Allottee (s) No. of Equity Warrants Allotted Amount Received (25%) on allotment of Equity warrants (Rs. In ‘000) Warrant Expiry Date Amount Receivable (75%) on allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants. (Rs. In ‘000) i Hira Infra Tek Limited 5,984,700 80,000 12-03-25 240,001 ii Alok Gyanchand Kothari 187,020 2,500 12-03-25 7,499.97 iii Suresh Babu Mitta 187,020 2,500 12-03-25 7,499.97 iv Med Edu Care Marketing Management, Dubai 1,770,028 23,661 14-03-25 70,983 Total 8,128,768 108,661 325,984

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures to assess the accounting of warrants included the following:

i. Obtained an understanding of the terms and conditions of the issue and conversion of warrants.

ii. Evaluated the accounting treatment of the conversion of warrants done by the Management as per the applicable financial reporting framework.

iii. Evaluated the terms and conditions in relation to the conversion of warrants.

C. Acquisition of Stake in Avelum Partner LLC, Kyrgyzstan & Kalevala Gold Oy, Finland under share swap arrangement (Refer Note 5.3 & 5.4 to the Standalone Financials Statements)

The Company acquired 31.52% stake in Kalevala Gold Oy, Finland ("Kalevala") & acquired 105,000,000 shares (60% stake) in Avelum Partner LLC, Kyrgyzstan ("Avelum") under a share swap transaction. In terms of the same, for every 33 ordinary shares of Kalevala, the Company had issued 46,900 equity shares of face value of INR 1.00 each as fully paid-up at an issue price of INR 53.47/- per share and for every 533 shares of Avelum, the Company had issued 94 equity shares of face value of INR 1.00 each as fully paid-up at an issue price of INR 53.47/- per share.

Accordingly, the Company acquired:

(a) 810 ordinary shares (31.52% stake) of Kalevala from Lionsgold India Holdings Limited, Mauritius and issued 11,51,181 equity shares of the Company to them.

(b) 105,000,000 shares (60% Stake) of Avelum of which i. 68,250,000 shares of Avelum were acquired from Hira Infra Tek Limited, India and issued 1,20,36,585 equity shares of the Company to them; and

ii. 36,750,000 shares of Avelum from Med Edu Care Marketing Management, Dubai (represented by Dr Phani Bhushan Potu, Sole Proprietor) and issued 64,81,238 equity shares of the Company to them.

at an Issue Price of INR 53.47 per share for a total consideration aggregating INR 1,051,702 thousands.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures to assess the accounting of Stake acquired through share swap options are as follows:

i. Obtained an understanding of the terms and conditions of the issue & acquisition of stake.

ii. Evaluated and verification of approval from various statutory & regulatory bodies such as SEBI, FEMA, MCA etc.

iii. Evaluated the accounting treatment of the purchases of stake in Subsidiary & Associates by the Management.

Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

6. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company; for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 11. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financialstatements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If conditionsthatmaycast we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that: i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. iii. The Standalone Ind AS Balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other

comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of theAct, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

vii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which may impact its standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company does not have any amounts that pending to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in identifi whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate otherpersonsorentities Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For V K beswal & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No 101083W CA Nishit S. Agrawal Partner M No- 159882 UDIN No. : 24159882BKCATT3977 Place : Mumbai Date : 30-May-2024

DECCAN GOLD MINES LIMITED

ANNExURE A TO THE IND AS STANDALONE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

i. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment is being conducted in a phased programme by the management designed to cover all the assets over a period of three to four years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us the Company does not have any immovable properties under Property, plant and equipment. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(I)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31st, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Inventories:

a) Based on our scrutiny of the companys books of accounts and other records and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has neither purchased/ sold goods during the year nor is there any opening stocks, therefore, requirement on reporting on physical verification of stocks or maintenance of inventory records, in our opinion, does not arise

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. a) The Company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans to companies, firms and other parties, during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms,Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to its foreign subsidiary as below:

Particulars Loans (Amount in Rs. ‘000) Aggregate amount given during the year Subsidiary 70,106 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiary 70,106

v. B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as below:

Particulars Loans (Amount in Rs. ‘000) Aggregate amount given during the year 80,000 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 30,000

vi. b) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

The investments made and outstanding at the year-end are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

vii. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. viii. d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

ix. e) No loan granted by the Company, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

x. f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments and guarantees made. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. in respect of the business activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regularly depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities outstanding on account of any dispute.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, term loans availed and outstanding in the books of the Company, were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 for private placement of equity shares (both for cash and non-cash consideration) and equity warrants and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. Details of Private Placement of Shares Issued during the year are as follows:

Sr. No. Type of Issues Date of Issue Nos. of Shares Issue Price Amount (in ‘000) 1 Equity Shares issued under a share swap transaction for acquisition of stake in Subsidiary & Associate Companies (Refer Note 5.3 & 5.4 to the Standalone Financials Statements) 13-09-2023 19,669,004 53.47 1,051,702 2 Equity Shares for cash consideration 13-09-2023 & 14-09-2023 607,816 & 154,516 53.47 40,762 3 Equity Warrants (Convertible into 13-09-2023 6,358,740 53.47 85,000 Equity Shares) (Refer Note: 1 below and Refer Note 16.2 to the Standalone Financials Statements) 15-09-2023 1,770,028 53.47 23,661

Note 1: Warrants shall be convertible into equity shares within 18 months from the date of allotment of Equity Warrants. The Warrants Holders have paid 25% of the consideration prior to the allotment of Equity Warrants. The Warrant Holder shall pay the balance of the consideration payable i.e. 75% in respect of the conversion of Equity Warrants into fully paid-up Equity Shares. xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), neither any reported to auditor for consideration.

xii. In our opinion and according to Information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Nidhi

Company. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions havebeendisclosed financialstatements thestandalone as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.95,692 thousands in the current financial year and that of Rs.27,590 thousands in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provision for contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s 135, of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company, hence the provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) to (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For V K beswal & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No 101083W

CA Nishit S. Agrawal

Partner

M No- 159882

UDIN No. : 24159882BKCATT3977

Place : Mumbai Date : 30-May-2024

ANNExURE b TO THE STANDALONE IND AS INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and its operative effectiveness under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Deccan Gold Mines Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by management. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained issufficient toprovide a basis for our and appropriate audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Accounting Standards. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Accounting Standards, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a materialeffecton the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls March, 2024, based on the criteria being specified by management.