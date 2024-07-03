Summary

Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML) is the first and only gold exploration Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). Deccan Gold Mines Limited was established in year 2003 by Australian promoters with deep roots in the mining and exploration sector. The name of the company was changed to Deccan Gold Mines Limited on 19 March, 2003. A rights issue to increase the paid up capital of the company to Rs.5 crore was undertaken in the year 2004.Since its inception, DGML and its wholly owned subsidiary Deccan Exploration Services Private Limited (DESPL) actively pursued gold exploration activities through adoption of modern methods and latest technology in all of its exploration prospects. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of gold exploration and mining. DGML has a portfolio of exploration prospects in the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. DGMLs projects include Dharwar-Shimoga belt project; Hutti-Maski belt projects; Ramgiri belt project and Mangalur belt project. DGML explored 5,329 square kilometers in the Dharwar-Shimoga belt under 3 RO blocks and identified 22 prospects. Hutti-Maski belt projects prospects included Hutti Mine North, Hirenagnur prospect, and Chinchergi-Wandalli prospect. Its Ramgiri belt project prospects include Ramagiri Gold Fields PL Block (20 square kilometers area), Boksampalle PL block (17 square kilometers). The Mangalur belt project is 25 kilometers long and four to five kilometers wide, located 40 kilometers

Read More