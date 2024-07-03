Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹115.25
Prev. Close₹115.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹180.14
Day's High₹116.7
Day's Low₹111.05
52 Week's High₹178.7
52 Week's Low₹88.5
Book Value₹18.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,714.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.69
17.64
9.33
9.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.02
137.95
33.37
35.99
Net Worth
265.71
155.59
42.7
45.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.68
-1.42
-0.97
-1.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.03
-2.33
-2.4
-2.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.13
-2.71
-2.89
-9.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
17.56
18.23
-3.28
-72.91
EBIT growth
26.85
-2.91
-0.24
-74.98
Net profit growth
30.15
-2.96
-0.19
-74.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.43
0.33
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.43
0.33
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.17
0.02
0.08
0.04
0.14
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CS
Subramaniam Sundaram
Managing Director
Modali Hanuma Prasad
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kailasam Sundaram
Independent Director
Deepthi Donkeshwar
Independent Director
P Elango
Non Executive Director
DINESH KUMAR GANDHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deccan Gold Mines Ltd
Summary
Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML) is the first and only gold exploration Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). Deccan Gold Mines Limited was established in year 2003 by Australian promoters with deep roots in the mining and exploration sector. The name of the company was changed to Deccan Gold Mines Limited on 19 March, 2003. A rights issue to increase the paid up capital of the company to Rs.5 crore was undertaken in the year 2004.Since its inception, DGML and its wholly owned subsidiary Deccan Exploration Services Private Limited (DESPL) actively pursued gold exploration activities through adoption of modern methods and latest technology in all of its exploration prospects. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of gold exploration and mining. DGML has a portfolio of exploration prospects in the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. DGMLs projects include Dharwar-Shimoga belt project; Hutti-Maski belt projects; Ramgiri belt project and Mangalur belt project. DGML explored 5,329 square kilometers in the Dharwar-Shimoga belt under 3 RO blocks and identified 22 prospects. Hutti-Maski belt projects prospects included Hutti Mine North, Hirenagnur prospect, and Chinchergi-Wandalli prospect. Its Ramgiri belt project prospects include Ramagiri Gold Fields PL Block (20 square kilometers area), Boksampalle PL block (17 square kilometers). The Mangalur belt project is 25 kilometers long and four to five kilometers wide, located 40 kilometers
Read More
The Deccan Gold Mines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is ₹1714.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is 0 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Gold Mines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is ₹88.5 and ₹178.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.20%, 3 Years at 63.85%, 1 Year at -2.81%, 6 Month at 8.03%, 3 Month at -16.25% and 1 Month at -6.35%.
