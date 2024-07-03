iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Share Price

111.35
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115.25
  • Day's High116.7
  • 52 Wk High178.7
  • Prev. Close115.7
  • Day's Low111.05
  • 52 Wk Low 88.5
  • Turnover (lac)180.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value18.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,714.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

115.25

Prev. Close

115.7

Turnover(Lac.)

180.14

Day's High

116.7

Day's Low

111.05

52 Week's High

178.7

52 Week's Low

88.5

Book Value

18.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,714.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.19%

Foreign: 25.19%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.90%

Institutions: 1.89%

Non-Institutions: 72.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.69

17.64

9.33

9.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.02

137.95

33.37

35.99

Net Worth

265.71

155.59

42.7

45.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.68

-1.42

-0.97

-1.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.03

-2.33

-2.4

-2.4

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.13

-2.71

-2.89

-9.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

17.56

18.23

-3.28

-72.91

EBIT growth

26.85

-2.91

-0.24

-74.98

Net profit growth

30.15

-2.96

-0.19

-74.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.43

0.33

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.43

0.33

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.17

0.02

0.08

0.04

0.14

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deccan Gold Mines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CS

Subramaniam Sundaram

Managing Director

Modali Hanuma Prasad

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kailasam Sundaram

Independent Director

Deepthi Donkeshwar

Independent Director

P Elango

Non Executive Director

DINESH KUMAR GANDHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Gold Mines Ltd

Summary

Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML) is the first and only gold exploration Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). Deccan Gold Mines Limited was established in year 2003 by Australian promoters with deep roots in the mining and exploration sector. The name of the company was changed to Deccan Gold Mines Limited on 19 March, 2003. A rights issue to increase the paid up capital of the company to Rs.5 crore was undertaken in the year 2004.Since its inception, DGML and its wholly owned subsidiary Deccan Exploration Services Private Limited (DESPL) actively pursued gold exploration activities through adoption of modern methods and latest technology in all of its exploration prospects. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of gold exploration and mining. DGML has a portfolio of exploration prospects in the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. DGMLs projects include Dharwar-Shimoga belt project; Hutti-Maski belt projects; Ramgiri belt project and Mangalur belt project. DGML explored 5,329 square kilometers in the Dharwar-Shimoga belt under 3 RO blocks and identified 22 prospects. Hutti-Maski belt projects prospects included Hutti Mine North, Hirenagnur prospect, and Chinchergi-Wandalli prospect. Its Ramgiri belt project prospects include Ramagiri Gold Fields PL Block (20 square kilometers area), Boksampalle PL block (17 square kilometers). The Mangalur belt project is 25 kilometers long and four to five kilometers wide, located 40 kilometers
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deccan Gold Mines Ltd share price today?

The Deccan Gold Mines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is ₹1714.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is 0 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Gold Mines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is ₹88.5 and ₹178.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd?

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.20%, 3 Years at 63.85%, 1 Year at -2.81%, 6 Month at 8.03%, 3 Month at -16.25% and 1 Month at -6.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.19 %
Institutions - 1.90 %
Public - 72.91 %

