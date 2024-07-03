Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.7
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.7
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.3
0.25
0.01
0.02
0.46
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.99
0.25
0.01
0.02
0.46
Total Expenditure
9.91
2.09
1.93
2.41
2.3
PBIDT
-8.92
-1.83
-1.92
-2.39
-1.84
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-8.92
-1.83
-1.92
-2.39
-1.84
Depreciation
5.19
0
0.02
0.07
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.11
-1.83
-1.94
-2.46
-1.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.11
-1.83
-1.94
-2.46
-1.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.11
-1.83
-1.94
-2.46
-1.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.33
-0.2
-0.21
-0.26
-0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.73
9.33
9.33
9.33
9.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,274.28
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-1,274.28
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
-2,015.71
0
0
0
0
