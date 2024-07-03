iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Nine Monthly Results

109.95
(-0.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.7

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.7

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.3

0.25

0.01

0.02

0.46

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.99

0.25

0.01

0.02

0.46

Total Expenditure

9.91

2.09

1.93

2.41

2.3

PBIDT

-8.92

-1.83

-1.92

-2.39

-1.84

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-8.92

-1.83

-1.92

-2.39

-1.84

Depreciation

5.19

0

0.02

0.07

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.11

-1.83

-1.94

-2.46

-1.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.11

-1.83

-1.94

-2.46

-1.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.11

-1.83

-1.94

-2.46

-1.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.33

-0.2

-0.21

-0.26

-0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.73

9.33

9.33

9.33

9.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,274.28

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-1,274.28

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

-2,015.71

0

0

0

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Gold Mines Ltd

