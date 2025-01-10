Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.69
17.64
9.33
9.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.02
137.95
33.37
35.99
Net Worth
265.71
155.59
42.7
45.32
Minority Interest
Debt
52.5
6.13
3.47
2.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
318.21
161.72
46.17
48.06
Fixed Assets
3.28
3.45
3.44
3.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
294.2
160.4
44.7
44.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.45
-2.8
-2.05
0.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.21
0.24
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
17.44
4.89
0.52
1.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.03
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.76
-7.87
-2.81
-0.71
Cash
9.27
0.68
0.07
0.26
Total Assets
318.2
161.73
46.16
48.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.