Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Balance Sheet

107.2
(-2.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.69

17.64

9.33

9.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.02

137.95

33.37

35.99

Net Worth

265.71

155.59

42.7

45.32

Minority Interest

Debt

52.5

6.13

3.47

2.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

318.21

161.72

46.17

48.06

Fixed Assets

3.28

3.45

3.44

3.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

294.2

160.4

44.7

44.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.45

-2.8

-2.05

0.33

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.21

0.24

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

17.44

4.89

0.52

1.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.03

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.76

-7.87

-2.81

-0.71

Cash

9.27

0.68

0.07

0.26

Total Assets

318.2

161.73

46.16

48.05

