Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

111.35
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Dec.Gold Mines FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.03

-2.33

-2.4

-2.4

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.13

-2.71

-2.89

-9.81

Other operating items

Operating

-4.16

-5.04

-5.29

-12.22

Capital expenditure

0.14

-0.14

0

0

Free cash flow

-4.02

-5.18

-5.29

-12.22

Equity raised

78.03

82.7

87.55

91.37

Investing

0.03

0

0

8.73

Financing

2.74

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.78

77.51

82.25

87.88

