Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.03
-2.33
-2.4
-2.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.13
-2.71
-2.89
-9.81
Other operating items
Operating
-4.16
-5.04
-5.29
-12.22
Capital expenditure
0.14
-0.14
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.02
-5.18
-5.29
-12.22
Equity raised
78.03
82.7
87.55
91.37
Investing
0.03
0
0
8.73
Financing
2.74
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76.78
77.51
82.25
87.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.