Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Key Ratios

113.6
(3.27%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

17.95

-30.98

-64.75

48.23

EBIT growth

20.17

-10.93

-67.7

40.24

Net profit growth

20.43

-10.24

-68.3

37.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-6.92

-5.25

-5.51

-19.14

RoNW

-1.73

-1.31

-1.37

-4.84

RoA

-1.73

-1.31

-1.37

-4.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.34

-0.29

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.35

-0.29

-0.34

-1.05

Book value per share

4.79

5.13

5.73

6.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

-46.61

-40

0

0

P/CEPS

-44.96

-38.86

-91.89

-36.4

P/B

3.3

2.25

5.46

6.34

EV/EBIDTA

-46.74

-42.24

-99

-35.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.76

1.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

-10.18

-8.43

-8.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

333.86

1,270.04

1,247.7

820.55

Net debt / equity

-0.03

-0.01

-0.31

-0.42

Net debt / op. profit

0.5

0.18

4.33

2.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

