|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
17.95
-30.98
-64.75
48.23
EBIT growth
20.17
-10.93
-67.7
40.24
Net profit growth
20.43
-10.24
-68.3
37.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
-6.92
-5.25
-5.51
-19.14
RoNW
-1.73
-1.31
-1.37
-4.84
RoA
-1.73
-1.31
-1.37
-4.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.34
-0.29
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.35
-0.29
-0.34
-1.05
Book value per share
4.79
5.13
5.73
6.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
-46.61
-40
0
0
P/CEPS
-44.96
-38.86
-91.89
-36.4
P/B
3.3
2.25
5.46
6.34
EV/EBIDTA
-46.74
-42.24
-99
-35.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.76
1.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
-10.18
-8.43
-8.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
333.86
1,270.04
1,247.7
820.55
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.01
-0.31
-0.42
Net debt / op. profit
0.5
0.18
4.33
2.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
