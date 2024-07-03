Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.76
2.39
3.36
0.06
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.76
2.39
3.36
0.06
0.03
Other Operating Income
2.89
0.69
-0.13
0.25
0.03
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
3.65
3.08
3.23
0.32
0.07
Total Expenditure
24.55
6.78
10
6.8
2.27
PBIDT
-20.91
-3.71
-6.77
-6.48
-2.2
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-20.91
-3.71
-6.77
-6.48
-2.2
Depreciation
3.2
3.12
3.68
2.98
2.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-24.11
-6.83
-10.47
-9.46
-4.41
Minority Interest After NP
-3.84
0.04
-0.67
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-64.37
38.16
-67.4
5.15
-4.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-64.37
38.16
-67.4
5.15
-4.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.33
2.59
-4.62
0.35
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.4
14.77
14.73
14.73
14.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2,751.31
-155.23
-201.48
-10,800
-7,333.33
PBDTM(%)
-2,751.31
-155.23
-201.48
-10,800
-7,333.33
PATM(%)
-3,172.36
-285.77
-311.6
-15,766.66
-14,700
