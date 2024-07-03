iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Quarterly Results

110.95
(-0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.76

2.39

3.36

0.06

0.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.76

2.39

3.36

0.06

0.03

Other Operating Income

2.89

0.69

-0.13

0.25

0.03

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

3.65

3.08

3.23

0.32

0.07

Total Expenditure

24.55

6.78

10

6.8

2.27

PBIDT

-20.91

-3.71

-6.77

-6.48

-2.2

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-20.91

-3.71

-6.77

-6.48

-2.2

Depreciation

3.2

3.12

3.68

2.98

2.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-24.11

-6.83

-10.47

-9.46

-4.41

Minority Interest After NP

-3.84

0.04

-0.67

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-64.37

38.16

-67.4

5.15

-4.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-64.37

38.16

-67.4

5.15

-4.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.33

2.59

-4.62

0.35

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.4

14.77

14.73

14.73

14.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2,751.31

-155.23

-201.48

-10,800

-7,333.33

PBDTM(%)

-2,751.31

-155.23

-201.48

-10,800

-7,333.33

PATM(%)

-3,172.36

-285.77

-311.6

-15,766.66

-14,700

