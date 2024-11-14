iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd Board Meeting

108.45
(1.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Dec.Gold Mines CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 20246 Apr 2024
DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following 1. To Increase the Authorised Capital of the company 2. The proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities through Preferential Issue/Private Placement subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company 3.The draft scheme of ESOP framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 for its approval 4. the convening of Extraordinary General Meeting and notice to the shareholders to seek approval for the above mentioned items as recommended by Board Board Meeting outcome for the Meeting Held On April 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 for considering and approving the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and take on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the said financial results. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Dec.Gold Mines: Related News

No Record Found

