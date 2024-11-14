Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following 1. To Increase the Authorised Capital of the company 2. The proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities through Preferential Issue/Private Placement subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company 3.The draft scheme of ESOP framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021 for its approval 4. the convening of Extraordinary General Meeting and notice to the shareholders to seek approval for the above mentioned items as recommended by Board Board Meeting outcome for the Meeting Held On April 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024