EGM 10 Jul 2024 7 Aug 2024

To seek approval of the shareholders for the above matters by convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on August 07, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder and other applicable laws. Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 07, 2024 at 11:00 A.M Through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means to transact the Special business for Seeking Approval of shareholder as per the EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Proceedings of the Extra -Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 07, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results with respect to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 07, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

EGM 11 Apr 2024 8 May 2024

Board Meeting outcome for the Meeting Held On April 11, 2024 Newspaper Publication of Notice to shareholders for updating details with the Company for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, May 08, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.04.2024) Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on May 08, 2024 at 11:30 A.M Through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means to transact the Special business for seeking approval of the shareholder as per the EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) DECCAN GOLD MINES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024) Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, May 08, 2024 -Issue of Corrigendum to Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Intimation of Newspaper Publication with respect to Corrigendum to Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, May 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results with Respect to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 08, 2024. Amendments to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

EGM 20 Feb 2024 14 Mar 2024

Newspaper Publication of Notice to Shareholders for updating details with the Company for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held Thursday, March 14, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Company held on March 14, 2024 Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Result with Respect to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024)

EGM 11 Jan 2024 7 Feb 2024