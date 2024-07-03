Deep Polymers Ltd Summary

Deep Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep Polymers Private Limited on September 13, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Deep Polymers Limited on April 6, 2018.The Company is a renowned firm engaged in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a comprehensive assortment of PTFE Expansion Bellows, PTFE Envelope Gaskets, PTFE Gaskets & Teflon, PTFE Ball Valves and Plug Valve Seats, PTFE Products, PTFE Fabricated Components and PTFE Compressor Parts. The products offered by the Company are manufactured using the exceptional quality components and the latest technology as per set industry standards. These products are acknowledged by prestigious clients for their enhanced durability, low maintenance, easy installation, robust design and optimum performance. In addition to this, these products are available in various specifications as per variegated needs of the clients. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing colour and additive masterbatches for engineering plastics and compounds that includes wide range of quality products like antifab fillers, transparent fillers, colour fillers, which is used as cost effective replacements for polymers and acts as anti-fibrillating, anti-blocks, anti-slip agents. The Company started a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad and manufactured plastic master batches with 600 MT productions per annum in year 1992 and now it has achieved colour master batches and filler master batches of 12,000 MT and 25,000 MT respectively.In August 2018, the Company offered 38,10,000 Equity Shares through IPO, by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 15.24 Crores, consisting a Fresh Issue of 13,60,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 5.44 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 24,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 9.80 Crores. In Financial Year 2021-22 Company tookover Deep Plast Industries situated at Kalol, in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat.