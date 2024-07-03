iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Polymers Ltd Share Price

70
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open72.02
  • Day's High73.95
  • 52 Wk High119.5
  • Prev. Close72.42
  • Day's Low70
  • 52 Wk Low 61.15
  • Turnover (lac)13.8
  • P/E23.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.49
  • EPS3.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)169.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Deep Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

72.02

Prev. Close

72.42

Turnover(Lac.)

13.8

Day's High

73.95

Day's Low

70

52 Week's High

119.5

52 Week's Low

61.15

Book Value

35.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

169.26

P/E

23.67

EPS

3.06

Divi. Yield

0

Deep Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Sep, 2024

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Deep Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Deep Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deep Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.18

23.03

23.03

11.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.24

41.31

32.01

15.42

Net Worth

82.42

64.34

55.04

27.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.75

32.88

40.42

39.79

yoy growth (%)

20.88

-18.63

1.58

10.96

Raw materials

-29.68

-25.94

-31.27

-31.72

As % of sales

74.67

78.88

77.38

79.73

Employee costs

-0.87

-0.97

-0.88

-0.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.42

2.09

4.58

2.88

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.44

-0.58

-0.67

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.58

-1.21

-0.78

Working capital

-3.81

-2.79

5.31

5.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.88

-18.63

1.58

10.96

Op profit growth

20.45

-45.16

24.17

49.15

EBIT growth

-3.04

-49.73

45.52

163.46

Net profit growth

20.33

-55.08

60.06

447.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

105.28

120.45

137.66

39.76

32.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

105.28

120.45

137.66

39.76

32.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.1

1.96

1.62

0.55

1.07

Deep Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deep Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rameshbhai Bhimjibhai Patel

Director

Ashaben Rameshbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Jignesha Rameshbhai Patel

Company Secretary

Priya Singh

Independent Director

Jayeshkumar Barot

Independent Director

Ramchandra Chaudhary

Independent Director

Digesh Deshaval

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deep Polymers Ltd

Summary

Deep Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep Polymers Private Limited on September 13, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Deep Polymers Limited on April 6, 2018.The Company is a renowned firm engaged in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a comprehensive assortment of PTFE Expansion Bellows, PTFE Envelope Gaskets, PTFE Gaskets & Teflon, PTFE Ball Valves and Plug Valve Seats, PTFE Products, PTFE Fabricated Components and PTFE Compressor Parts. The products offered by the Company are manufactured using the exceptional quality components and the latest technology as per set industry standards. These products are acknowledged by prestigious clients for their enhanced durability, low maintenance, easy installation, robust design and optimum performance. In addition to this, these products are available in various specifications as per variegated needs of the clients. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing colour and additive masterbatches for engineering plastics and compounds that includes wide range of quality products like antifab fillers, transparent fillers, colour fillers, which is used as cost effective replacements for polymers and acts as anti-fibrillating, anti-blocks, anti-slip agents. The Company started a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad and manufactured plastic master batches with 600 MT productions per annum in year 19
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deep Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Deep Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Polymers Ltd is ₹169.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deep Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deep Polymers Ltd is 23.67 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deep Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Polymers Ltd is ₹61.15 and ₹119.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deep Polymers Ltd?

Deep Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.77%, 3 Years at -45.09%, 1 Year at -17.22%, 6 Month at -12.62%, 3 Month at -11.69% and 1 Month at 0.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deep Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deep Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.59 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 35.37 %

