Summary

Deep Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep Polymers Private Limited on September 13, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Deep Polymers Limited on April 6, 2018.The Company is a renowned firm engaged in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a comprehensive assortment of PTFE Expansion Bellows, PTFE Envelope Gaskets, PTFE Gaskets & Teflon, PTFE Ball Valves and Plug Valve Seats, PTFE Products, PTFE Fabricated Components and PTFE Compressor Parts. The products offered by the Company are manufactured using the exceptional quality components and the latest technology as per set industry standards. These products are acknowledged by prestigious clients for their enhanced durability, low maintenance, easy installation, robust design and optimum performance. In addition to this, these products are available in various specifications as per variegated needs of the clients. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing colour and additive masterbatches for engineering plastics and compounds that includes wide range of quality products like antifab fillers, transparent fillers, colour fillers, which is used as cost effective replacements for polymers and acts as anti-fibrillating, anti-blocks, anti-slip agents. The Company started a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad and manufactured plastic master batches with 600 MT productions per annum in year 19

