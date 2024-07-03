SectorPlastic products
Open₹72.02
Prev. Close₹72.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.8
Day's High₹73.95
Day's Low₹70
52 Week's High₹119.5
52 Week's Low₹61.15
Book Value₹35.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)169.26
P/E23.67
EPS3.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.18
23.03
23.03
11.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.24
41.31
32.01
15.42
Net Worth
82.42
64.34
55.04
27.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.75
32.88
40.42
39.79
yoy growth (%)
20.88
-18.63
1.58
10.96
Raw materials
-29.68
-25.94
-31.27
-31.72
As % of sales
74.67
78.88
77.38
79.73
Employee costs
-0.87
-0.97
-0.88
-0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.42
2.09
4.58
2.88
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.44
-0.58
-0.67
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.58
-1.21
-0.78
Working capital
-3.81
-2.79
5.31
5.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.88
-18.63
1.58
10.96
Op profit growth
20.45
-45.16
24.17
49.15
EBIT growth
-3.04
-49.73
45.52
163.46
Net profit growth
20.33
-55.08
60.06
447.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
105.28
120.45
137.66
39.76
32.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
105.28
120.45
137.66
39.76
32.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.1
1.96
1.62
0.55
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rameshbhai Bhimjibhai Patel
Director
Ashaben Rameshbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Jignesha Rameshbhai Patel
Company Secretary
Priya Singh
Independent Director
Jayeshkumar Barot
Independent Director
Ramchandra Chaudhary
Independent Director
Digesh Deshaval
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Surana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deep Polymers Ltd
Summary
Deep Polymers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Deep Polymers Private Limited on September 13, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Deep Polymers Limited on April 6, 2018.The Company is a renowned firm engaged in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a comprehensive assortment of PTFE Expansion Bellows, PTFE Envelope Gaskets, PTFE Gaskets & Teflon, PTFE Ball Valves and Plug Valve Seats, PTFE Products, PTFE Fabricated Components and PTFE Compressor Parts. The products offered by the Company are manufactured using the exceptional quality components and the latest technology as per set industry standards. These products are acknowledged by prestigious clients for their enhanced durability, low maintenance, easy installation, robust design and optimum performance. In addition to this, these products are available in various specifications as per variegated needs of the clients. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacturing colour and additive masterbatches for engineering plastics and compounds that includes wide range of quality products like antifab fillers, transparent fillers, colour fillers, which is used as cost effective replacements for polymers and acts as anti-fibrillating, anti-blocks, anti-slip agents. The Company started a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad and manufactured plastic master batches with 600 MT productions per annum in year 19
Read More
The Deep Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Polymers Ltd is ₹169.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deep Polymers Ltd is 23.67 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Polymers Ltd is ₹61.15 and ₹119.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deep Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.77%, 3 Years at -45.09%, 1 Year at -17.22%, 6 Month at -12.62%, 3 Month at -11.69% and 1 Month at 0.46%.
