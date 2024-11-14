Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Deep Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second quarter and the Half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Appointment of Smt. Ashaben Patel as a Whole Time Director in the category of the Executive Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 3rd September, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Deep Polymers Limited submits the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Deep Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for Approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024