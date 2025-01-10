Deep Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.18
23.03
23.03
11.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.24
41.31
32.01
15.42
Net Worth
82.42
64.34
55.04
27.29
Minority Interest
Debt
35.72
51.13
47.25
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
118.14
115.47
102.29
27.29
Fixed Assets
45.8
27.13
12.81
2.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
18.12
5.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1
0
0
0
Networking Capital
65.22
86.44
68.41
17.79
Inventories
23.56
32.56
20.9
3.1
Inventory Days
28.46
Sundry Debtors
27.81
31.22
45.23
18.11
Debtor Days
166.27
Other Current Assets
26.7
35.87
12.6
0.89
Sundry Creditors
-11.68
-12.09
-6.09
-3.52
Creditor Days
32.31
Other Current Liabilities
-1.17
-1.12
-4.23
-0.79
Cash
6.02
1.81
2.96
1.25
Total Assets
118.14
115.48
102.3
27.3
