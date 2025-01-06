iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Deep Polymers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.42

2.09

4.58

2.88

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.44

-0.58

-0.67

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.58

-1.21

-0.78

Working capital

-3.81

-2.79

5.31

5.37

Other operating items

Operating

-2.39

-1.72

8.1

6.79

Capital expenditure

0.5

0.09

-1.68

1.78

Free cash flow

-1.89

-1.62

6.42

8.57

Equity raised

27.19

24.22

15.11

24.56

Investing

5.43

0

0

0

Financing

-0.41

0.52

3.1

17.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.31

23.12

24.63

50.29

