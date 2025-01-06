Deep Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.42
2.09
4.58
2.88
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.44
-0.58
-0.67
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.58
-1.21
-0.78
Working capital
-3.81
-2.79
5.31
5.37
Other operating items
Operating
-2.39
-1.72
8.1
6.79
Capital expenditure
0.5
0.09
-1.68
1.78
Free cash flow
-1.89
-1.62
6.42
8.57
Equity raised
27.19
24.22
15.11
24.56
Investing
5.43
0
0
0
Financing
-0.41
0.52
3.1
17.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.31
23.12
24.63
50.29
