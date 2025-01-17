iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Polymers Ltd Key Ratios

69
(0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.88

Op profit growth

20.45

EBIT growth

-3.04

Net profit growth

19.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.82

5.84

EBIT margin

6.16

7.68

Net profit margin

4.58

4.65

RoCE

9.1

RoNW

1.72

RoA

1.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.54

1.28

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.18

0.91

Book value per share

22.98

21.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.98

39.28

P/CEPS

29.8

55.13

P/B

1.53

2.34

EV/EBIDTA

25.23

35.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.66

-27.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

170.63

Inventory days

34.33

Creditor days

-21.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-82.48

-5.86

Net debt / equity

-0.04

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.53

0.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.67

-78.88

Employee costs

-2.19

-2.96

Other costs

-17.3

-12.29

