|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.88
Op profit growth
20.45
EBIT growth
-3.04
Net profit growth
19.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.82
5.84
EBIT margin
6.16
7.68
Net profit margin
4.58
4.65
RoCE
9.1
RoNW
1.72
RoA
1.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.54
1.28
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.18
0.91
Book value per share
22.98
21.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.98
39.28
P/CEPS
29.8
55.13
P/B
1.53
2.34
EV/EBIDTA
25.23
35.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.66
-27.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
170.63
Inventory days
34.33
Creditor days
-21.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-82.48
-5.86
Net debt / equity
-0.04
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.53
0.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.67
-78.88
Employee costs
-2.19
-2.96
Other costs
-17.3
-12.29
