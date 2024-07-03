Deep Polymers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
79.24
92.27
103.01
28.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.24
92.27
103.01
28.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.35
1.21
1.21
0.36
Total Income
80.59
93.48
104.22
28.66
Total Expenditure
70.19
81.61
91.46
25.95
PBIDT
10.4
11.87
12.76
2.71
Interest
0.85
1.11
0
0.03
PBDT
9.55
10.76
12.76
2.68
Depreciation
1.72
1.68
1.39
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.86
1.92
2.84
0.58
Deferred Tax
0.04
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.93
7.16
8.53
1.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.96
7.38
8.76
2.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.96
7.38
8.76
2.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.58
3.2
6.65
2.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.18
23.03
13.18
11.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.12
12.86
12.38
9.57
PBDTM(%)
12.05
11.66
12.38
9.46
PATM(%)
7.48
7.75
8.28
6.32
