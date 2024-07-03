iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Polymers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

69.21
(-0.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

79.24

92.27

103.01

28.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.24

92.27

103.01

28.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.35

1.21

1.21

0.36

Total Income

80.59

93.48

104.22

28.66

Total Expenditure

70.19

81.61

91.46

25.95

PBIDT

10.4

11.87

12.76

2.71

Interest

0.85

1.11

0

0.03

PBDT

9.55

10.76

12.76

2.68

Depreciation

1.72

1.68

1.39

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.86

1.92

2.84

0.58

Deferred Tax

0.04

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.93

7.16

8.53

1.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.96

7.38

8.76

2.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.96

7.38

8.76

2.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.58

3.2

6.65

2.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.18

23.03

13.18

11.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.12

12.86

12.38

9.57

PBDTM(%)

12.05

11.66

12.38

9.46

PATM(%)

7.48

7.75

8.28

6.32

