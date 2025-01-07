iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.75

32.88

40.42

39.79

yoy growth (%)

20.88

-18.63

1.58

10.96

Raw materials

-29.68

-25.94

-31.27

-31.72

As % of sales

74.67

78.88

77.38

79.73

Employee costs

-0.87

-0.97

-0.88

-0.85

As % of sales

2.19

2.96

2.18

2.14

Other costs

-6.88

-4.04

-4.75

-4.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.3

12.29

11.76

11.02

Operating profit

2.31

1.92

3.5

2.82

OPM

5.82

5.84

8.67

7.09

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.44

-0.58

-0.67

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.43

-0.44

-0.56

Other income

0.54

1.05

2.1

1.31

Profit before tax

2.42

2.09

4.58

2.88

Taxes

-0.59

-0.58

-1.21

-0.78

Tax rate

-24.66

-27.7

-26.42

-27.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.82

1.51

3.37

2.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.82

1.51

3.37

2.1

yoy growth (%)

20.33

-55.08

60.06

447.7

NPM

4.58

4.6

8.34

5.29

