|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.75
32.88
40.42
39.79
yoy growth (%)
20.88
-18.63
1.58
10.96
Raw materials
-29.68
-25.94
-31.27
-31.72
As % of sales
74.67
78.88
77.38
79.73
Employee costs
-0.87
-0.97
-0.88
-0.85
As % of sales
2.19
2.96
2.18
2.14
Other costs
-6.88
-4.04
-4.75
-4.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.3
12.29
11.76
11.02
Operating profit
2.31
1.92
3.5
2.82
OPM
5.82
5.84
8.67
7.09
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.44
-0.58
-0.67
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.43
-0.44
-0.56
Other income
0.54
1.05
2.1
1.31
Profit before tax
2.42
2.09
4.58
2.88
Taxes
-0.59
-0.58
-1.21
-0.78
Tax rate
-24.66
-27.7
-26.42
-27.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.82
1.51
3.37
2.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.82
1.51
3.37
2.1
yoy growth (%)
20.33
-55.08
60.06
447.7
NPM
4.58
4.6
8.34
5.29
