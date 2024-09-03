To, Dear Shareholders,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting 19th (Nineteenth) Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ("FY") ended on 31st March, 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs.in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 Year Ended on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 10528.34 12045.02 Other Income 209.68 196.42 Total Revenue 10738.02 12240.32 Total Expenses 9917.56 10906.30 Profit/(Loss) before tax 820.46 1334.03 Profit After Tax 711.60 929.58

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the Revenue from Operation of the Company decreased from Rs. 12040.32 Lakhs to Rs. 10728.02 Lakhs due to variation in raw material price fluctuation. Pursuant to the decrease in sales of the Company the profit of the Company decreased from Rs. 929.58 lakhs to Rs. 711.60 lakhs. The Financial Statements as stated above are available on the website of the Company at www.deeppoly.com.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your company, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY: Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this Integrated Annual Report.

ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES

During the year under review, the Company has issued and allotted 11,47,200 fully paid up Equity Shares to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company via Preferential Issue on 2nd November, 2023. Other than those stated above, no other Equity shares has been issued.

AMENDMENT IN MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, there is no change in Memorandum and Articles of the Company.

AMOUNT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES:

During the financial year, no amount was proposed to transfer to the Reserves account.

DEPOSITS:

During the financial year, your Company has not accepted any amount as Public Deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V – Acceptance of Deposits by Companies of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

FINANCE:

To meet the funds requirement of working / operational capital your Company has availed financial facilities from banks /, the details of which forms part of Notes to this Financial Statement.

CREDIT RATING:

The provisions related to Credit Rating does not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES

Your Company does not have any holding, subsidiary or any joint venture. The Company has one associate Company named as Deep Additives Ltd. The details regarding the same is enclosed in Form AOC-1 as Annexure – A.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company on 31st March, 2024 is as under: 17

i) Directors to retire by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of your Company, Mr. Rameshbhai Bhimjibhai Patel (DIN:01718102), Managing Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered herself for reappointment. The details as required under the provisions of the Companies Act and Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

ii) Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedules & Rules issued thereunder as well as Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

iii) Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

Pursuant to Section 2 (51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under, the following executives have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

1. Mr. Rameshbhai Bhimjibhai Patel – Managing Director 2. Mr. Debsankar Das – Chief Finance Officer 3. Ms. Priya Singh – Company Secretary* 4. Ms. Megha Jain -- Company Secretary**

There has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2024 except:

* Ms. Priya Singh has been resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 29thAugust, 2023.

** Ms. Megha Jain has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 7thSeptember, 2023.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year, 9 (Nine) Board meetings were convened and held on 29.05.2023, 26.06.2023, 14.08.2023, 21.08.2023, 06.09.2023, 07.09.2023, 02.11.2023, 09.11.2023 and 10.02.2024 respectively, in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In pursuance of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under, including any enactment or re-enactment thereon, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the period ended on 31stMarch, 2024.

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls (‘IFC) and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has conducted familiarization programme for Independent Directors during the year. The details of the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company at www.deeppoly.com .

BOARD PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its statutory committees Viz., Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and also of the Individual Directors. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of Directors on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The entire Board carried out the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors and also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department. As required under the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 10th February, 2024 to evaluate the performance of the Chairman, Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. A brief detail of the policy is given in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company at www.deeppoly.com . Non-Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for attending each meeting of the Board and/or Committee of the Board, approved by the Board of Directors within the overall ceilings prescribed under the Act and Rules framed thereunder. All the Executive Directors (i.e. Chairman/Managing Director/Whole-time Director) are paid remuneration as mutually agreed between the Company and the Executive Directors within the overall limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. In determining the remuneration of the Senior Management Employees, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ensures / considers the following: The remuneration is divided into two components viz. fixed component comprising salaries, perquisites and retirement benefits and a variable component comprising performance bonus; The remuneration including annual increment and performance bonus is decided based on the criticality of the roles and responsibilities, the Companys performance vis-?-vis the annual budget achievement, individuals performance vis-?-vis Key Result Areas (KRAs) / Key performance Indicators (KPIs), industry benchmark and current compensation trends in the market.

COMMITTEES:

The composition of committees constituted by Board along with changes, if any, forms part of the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual report.

I. Audit Committee:

The Company has constituted an Audit Committee in terms of the requirements of the Act and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The details of the same are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

II. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee in terms of the requirements of the Act and Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations. The details of the same are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

III. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Company has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee in terms of the requirements of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations. The details of the same are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

IV. Risk Management Committee:

The Company has not constituted a Risk Management Committee in terms of the requirements of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

V. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

As per the provision of Section 135 read with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, the Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and formulated Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy). The composition of CSR Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report. The details of the same is enclosed as Annexure – B .

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT: Statutory Auditors:

M/s. S.N. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 0109782W ) have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a First term of five years from the conclusion of 18th Annual General Meeting held in 2023 to the conclusion of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2028.

M/s. S.N . SHAH & ASSOCIATES have confirmed their eligibility and qualification required under Section 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force). As required under Regulation 33(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Notes to the Financial Statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. There are no qualifications or reservations, or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors of the Company and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Act. The Auditors Report is attached with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report.

Secretarial Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, your Company had engaged the services of M/s. Utkarsh Shah & Co. (Membership No.F12526, COP: 26241), a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR - 3 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed to this report as ‘Annexure -C .

Internal Auditor

The Internal Auditor has carried out the periodic internal audit as per the Scope Work.

Frauds Reported by Auditors

During the year under review, no instance of fraud in the Company was reported by the Auditors.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in its place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation of Internal Finance Control System was observed. For all amendments to Accounting Standards and the new standards notified, the Company carries out a detailed analysis and presents the impact on accounting policies, financial results including revised disclosures to the Audit Committee. The approach and changes in policies are also validated by the Statutory Auditors. Further, the Audit Committee periodically reviewed the Internal Audit Reports submitted by the Internal Auditors. Internal Audit observations and corrective action taken by the Management were presented to the Audit Committee. The status of implementation of the recommendations were reviewed by the Audit Committee on a regular basis and concerns if any were reported to the Board. As per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Statutory Auditors have expressed their views on the adequacy of Internal Financial Control in their Audit Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (RPT):

All Related Party Transactions entered during the financial year were on an Arms Length Basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Company has not entered in to materially related party transactions i.e., exceeding 10% or more of the turnover of the Company with related parties, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Hence, no transactions are required to be reported in Form AOC-2. During the year, all Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval. The Company, whenever required, has obtained approval of the Shareholders of the Company before entering into Materially Related Party Transactions. As required under Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has framed a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions which is available on the website of the Company at www.deeppoly.com. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism-cum-Whistle Blower Policy ("Policy") as per the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the LODR requirements. The Policy is applicable to all Directors and Employees of the Company. The Policy is to deal with instance of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct, if any. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.deeppoly.com .

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

As per the requirement of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as per requirement of the Act which is responsible for redressal of complaints relating to sexual harassment against woman at workplace. The Sexual Harassment of Women Policy formed is available on the website of the Company at www.deeppoly.com . During the year, no complaint was lodged with the ICC nor any such instance was reported and the management was happy to take the same on record.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Details of remuneration of Directors, KMPs and employees as per Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are annexed to this report as ‘Annexure – D. However, as per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees remuneration particulars as required under Rule 5 (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The disclosure is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of your Company during business hours on all working days (except Saturday) of the Company up to the date of the ensuing AGM. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy thereof, may write to the Company Secretary of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as

‘Annexure - E.

SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE AUTHORITY:

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Report on Corporate Governance for F.Y. 2024, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations along with the Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary confirming the compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As per Clause 34(2)(e) of the Listing Regulations, a detailed report on the Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 of the Company is available on Companys website and can be accessed, at www.deeppoly.com .

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

As per Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report does not applicable to the Company.

INSURANCE

The Companys Plant, Property, Equipment and Stocks are adequately insured under the Industrial All Risk (IAR) Policy. The Company has insurance coverage for Product Liability and Public Liability Policy and Commercial General Liability (CGL). The Company covers the properties on full sum insured basis on replacement value. The scope of coverage, insurance premiums, policy limits and deductibles are in line with the size of the Company and its nature of business.

ENVIRONMENT:

As a responsible corporate citizen and as a Chemicals manufacturer environmental safety has been one of the key concerns of the Company. It is the constant endeavor of the Company to strive for compliant of stipulated pollution control norms.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The relationship with the workmen and staff remained cordial and harmonious during the year and management received full cooperation from employees.

OTHER DISCLOSURES AND INFORMATION: (A) Secretarial Standards:

During the year under review, the Company is in Compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2). The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act.

(B) Annual Listing Fee:

The Company has paid listing fees to BSE Limited.

(C) No One Time Settlement:

There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors thank the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. Customers, Members, Dealers, Vendors, Banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record unstinted commitment and continued contribution of the Employee to the Company.