To The Members of The Deepak Spinners Limited Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Deepak Spinners Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit including other comprehensive income, its Cash Flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

S. Key Audit Matter N. Auditors Response 1. Property Plant & Equipment How our audit addressed the key audit matter: We refer Note 2.6 and 3 to the Ind AS Financial Statement, the carrying amount of property, plant and equipment as at March 31,2024is Rs. 17,629.69 Lakhs. Property, Plant and Equipment are considered a Key Audit Matter as measurement of depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment requires the Management to make judgements, assumptions and estimates related to determining the useful life and method of depreciation and perform a test for the impairment of property, plant and equipment (if any) The Audit procedures which we performed, among other matters based on our judgement, included the following: • Examined and reviewed the internal controls related to financial operations in connection with Property, Plant and Equipment. • Performed an analytical procedure for movement of additions and disposals made to the account of property, plant and equipment. • Verified the physical existence and ownership of such property, plant and equipment. • Verified the correctness of the computation of depreciations according to the managements estimates for the useful life and as per Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. • Verified that there are no indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment that require an impairment review. Save and except already provided in books of accounts. • Verified the correctness of the presentations, disclosure and accounting policies in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

2. Trade and Other Receivables How our audit addressed the key audit matter: As disclosed in Note 10 and 13 to the financial statements. The Audit procedures which we performed, among other matters based on our judgement, included the following: The Company assesses periodically and at each financial year end, the expected credit loss associated with its receivables. When there is expected credit loss, the amount and timing of future cash flows are estimated based on historical, current and forward-looking loss experience for assets with similar credit risk characteristics. We focused on this area because of its significance and the degree of judgement required to estimate the expected credit loss and determining the carrying amount of trade and other receivable as at the reporting date. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys credit policy for trade receivables and evaluated the processes for identifying impairment indicators. • We have reviewed and tested the ageing of trade and other receivables. • We have reviewed managements assessment on the credit worthiness of selected customers for trade receivables. • We further discussed with the key management on the adequacy of the allowance for impairment recorded by the Company and reviewed the supporting documents provided by management in relation to their assessment. • We have also reviewed the adequacy and appropriateness of the impairment charge based on the available information. • Based on our audit procedures performed, we found managements assessment of the recoverability of trade and other receivables to be reasonable and the disclosures to be reasonable and disclosures to be appropriate.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibilities Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, Cash Flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud to error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain and understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materially and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstate-ments in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies, in material control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonable be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circums-tances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the represen -tations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year, the Company has declared and paid dividend amounted to Rs.179.74 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2023 which is in compliance of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexur A to Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our

Report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the

Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st March, 2024 we report that:

i. a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant, and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company except the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name Company Freehold Land Rs. 2.42/- Lakh Seller No 21st February, 1994 As informed by the management owner is expired and other legal steps is in process. Building Rs. 625.49/- Lakh NA No Possession taken from Real Estate Developer w.e.f 22nd October, 2022 Pending due to certain statutory compliances of real estate developer.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e) According to information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of Clause 3(1)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventories during the year at reasonable interval and In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits during the year in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. Based on

the examinations of the books of accounts and quarterly statements submitted to the bank, aggregate value of stocks and debtors are not in agreement with the books of accounts as mentioned reason for the same mentioned in Note No. 21 to the financial statements.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made any investment in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of Loans, Secured or Unsecured to Companies, Firms, limited liability Partnership or any other parties during the year.

iv. The Company has no transaction with respect to loan, investment, guarantee, and security covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits covered under Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Therefore, provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax. Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the followings:

Name of Status Nature of dues Amount ( In Lakh) Forum where dispute is pending Period The Central Excise Act,1944 Demand for excise duty 2.34 CESTAT 2007-08 Income Tax Act, 1961 Dispute relating to carry forward unabsorbed depreciation and provision for doubtful debts. 6.25 CIT (Appeals) Kolkata Assessment Year 2011-12 Short allowance of credit of TDS and excess charge of Interest. 0.76 CIT (Appeals) Kolkata Assessment Year 1998-99 Disallowance of expenses etc. 1.21 CIT (Appeals) Kolkata Assessment Year 2012-13 MAT Credit disallowance 21.39 CIT (Appeals) Kolkata Assessment Year 2015-16 Various disallowances 46.63 CIT (Appeals) Kolkata Assessment Year 2018-19 Disallowance of claims 80.22 CIT (Appeals) NFAC Assessment Year 2020-21 The Employees Provident funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund liability on Apprentices trainees. 70.33 Central Government Industrial Tribunal cum Labour court- Jabalpur. Mar-2003 to Feb-2008 The Madhya Pradesh Upkar Adhiniyam, 1981 Cess on captive generation of electricity. 62.63 Honble Madhya Pradesh High Court Bench Gwalior. Aug-2011 to Jan-2013 Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Shulk Abhiniyam 2012 Dispute in relation to rate of electricity duty including interest. 528.26 Honble Madhya Pradesh High Court Bench Gwalior Apr-2012 to Sep-2020

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions which have not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Therefore, provisions of paragraph 3(viii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to information and explanations given by the management, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on Short-Term basis have been used for Long-Term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Hence reporting under the paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Hence reporting under the paragraph (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.Therefore, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view

of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) We have not come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the company during the course of Audit, therefore report under Sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Therefore, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company available till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year. Hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the representations given by the management, there is no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. Based on the overall review of Financial Statement, the Company has not incurred cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year. Hence, reporting Paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the Financial Ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of Financial Assets and payment of Financial Liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable to meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred to the special account as on the date of our audit report. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Deepak Spinners Limited ("the Company") as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly

reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India however needs to be further strengthened.