Summary

Deepak Spinners Limited was incorporated in Mar.82. The Company promoted by P K Daka is a manufacturer of Synthetic Staple Fibres Yarn, Man-made Fibres blended yarn. It has two spinning units located at Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two imported auto-coners, TFO dyeing plant, boiler, etc. The first phase of the companys 100% EOU, Deepak Polyspin (cap.: 8640 spindles), was installed in 1995. The second phase (cap.: 8640 spindles) was also completed.During 96-97, the company expanded the installed capacity from 56,256 to 62,016 Spindles. During 1998-99. it also also installed two nos. imported Autoconers at Baddi unit. The company is planning to set up captive power plant for its Guna Unit with a view to reduce power costs. It has also obtained sanction for financial assistance under TUF.The Company established Power division at Guna Unit by installing a power plant of 3 MW capacity based on biomass fuel which commissioned in March, 2004.During the year 2013, Company divested its entire shareholding in DSL Hydrowatt Limited and, as such, this company no longer remaineda subsidiary of Company. In 2015, it completed major renovation / replacement of machinery at both plants at a cost of Rs 10 crores; completed project of Guna plant capacity expansion, by installing 14,112 spindles together with related machinery and accessories; completed the Dye House expansion at Baddi Unit.Dur

