SectorTextiles
Open₹200.8
Prev. Close₹197.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.38
Day's High₹200.8
Day's Low₹195
52 Week's High₹320
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹314.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
7.19
7.19
7.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.26
228.36
189.79
151.83
Net Worth
235.45
235.55
196.98
159.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
528.31
396.57
460.67
442.34
yoy growth (%)
33.21
-13.91
4.14
7.62
Raw materials
-294.97
-226.01
-286.05
-279.53
As % of sales
55.83
56.99
62.09
63.19
Employee costs
-63.38
-53.11
-55.91
-47.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.58
21.25
12.41
6.67
Depreciation
-15.68
-16.04
-16.08
-16.45
Tax paid
-13.3
-5.56
2.47
-0.97
Working capital
15.33
-1.27
-4.42
-2.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.21
-13.91
4.14
7.62
Op profit growth
66.33
20.65
7.08
-15.3
EBIT growth
106.85
26.3
7.88
-21.59
Net profit growth
150.38
5.4
160.93
-8.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Jun-2008
Gross Sales
293.67
263.86
215.86
144.66
198
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
293.67
263.86
215.86
144.66
198
Other Operating Income
3.28
1.92
0.21
0.23
0.63
Other Income
3.94
2.41
1.14
0.61
1.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Pradip Kumar Daga
Chairman & Managing Director
Yashwant Daga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puneeta Arora
Non Executive Director
Shantanu Daga
Independent Director
A P Agarwalla
Non Executive Director
Asha Devi Daga
Independent Director
Vivek Chiraniya
Independent Director
Sharad Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Shounak Mitra
Non Executive Director
Satya Prakash Sarda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Deepak Spinners Limited was incorporated in Mar.82. The Company promoted by P K Daka is a manufacturer of Synthetic Staple Fibres Yarn, Man-made Fibres blended yarn. It has two spinning units located at Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two imported auto-coners, TFO dyeing plant, boiler, etc. The first phase of the companys 100% EOU, Deepak Polyspin (cap.: 8640 spindles), was installed in 1995. The second phase (cap.: 8640 spindles) was also completed.During 96-97, the company expanded the installed capacity from 56,256 to 62,016 Spindles. During 1998-99. it also also installed two nos. imported Autoconers at Baddi unit. The company is planning to set up captive power plant for its Guna Unit with a view to reduce power costs. It has also obtained sanction for financial assistance under TUF.The Company established Power division at Guna Unit by installing a power plant of 3 MW capacity based on biomass fuel which commissioned in March, 2004.During the year 2013, Company divested its entire shareholding in DSL Hydrowatt Limited and, as such, this company no longer remaineda subsidiary of Company. In 2015, it completed major renovation / replacement of machinery at both plants at a cost of Rs 10 crores; completed project of Guna plant capacity expansion, by installing 14,112 spindles together with related machinery and accessories; completed the Dye House expansion at Baddi Unit.Dur
The Deepak Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Spinners Ltd is ₹142.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Spinners Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Spinners Ltd is ₹175 and ₹320 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deepak Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.66%, 3 Years at -10.65%, 1 Year at -22.83%, 6 Month at -12.26%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at 7.96%.
