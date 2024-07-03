iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Spinners Ltd Share Price

197.9
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open200.8
  • Day's High200.8
  • 52 Wk High320
  • Prev. Close197.95
  • Day's Low195
  • 52 Wk Low 175
  • Turnover (lac)2.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value314.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.28
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Deepak Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

200.8

Prev. Close

197.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.38

Day's High

200.8

Day's Low

195

52 Week's High

320

52 Week's Low

175

Book Value

314.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.25

Deepak Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Deepak Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Deepak Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 54.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deepak Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.19

7.19

7.19

7.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

228.26

228.36

189.79

151.83

Net Worth

235.45

235.55

196.98

159.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

528.31

396.57

460.67

442.34

yoy growth (%)

33.21

-13.91

4.14

7.62

Raw materials

-294.97

-226.01

-286.05

-279.53

As % of sales

55.83

56.99

62.09

63.19

Employee costs

-63.38

-53.11

-55.91

-47.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.58

21.25

12.41

6.67

Depreciation

-15.68

-16.04

-16.08

-16.45

Tax paid

-13.3

-5.56

2.47

-0.97

Working capital

15.33

-1.27

-4.42

-2.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.21

-13.91

4.14

7.62

Op profit growth

66.33

20.65

7.08

-15.3

EBIT growth

106.85

26.3

7.88

-21.59

Net profit growth

150.38

5.4

160.93

-8.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Jun-2008

Gross Sales

293.67

263.86

215.86

144.66

198

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

293.67

263.86

215.86

144.66

198

Other Operating Income

3.28

1.92

0.21

0.23

0.63

Other Income

3.94

2.41

1.14

0.61

1.19

Deepak Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deepak Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Pradip Kumar Daga

Chairman & Managing Director

Yashwant Daga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puneeta Arora

Non Executive Director

Shantanu Daga

Independent Director

A P Agarwalla

Non Executive Director

Asha Devi Daga

Independent Director

Vivek Chiraniya

Independent Director

Sharad Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Shounak Mitra

Non Executive Director

Satya Prakash Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deepak Spinners Ltd

Summary

Deepak Spinners Limited was incorporated in Mar.82. The Company promoted by P K Daka is a manufacturer of Synthetic Staple Fibres Yarn, Man-made Fibres blended yarn. It has two spinning units located at Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two imported auto-coners, TFO dyeing plant, boiler, etc. The first phase of the companys 100% EOU, Deepak Polyspin (cap.: 8640 spindles), was installed in 1995. The second phase (cap.: 8640 spindles) was also completed.During 96-97, the company expanded the installed capacity from 56,256 to 62,016 Spindles. During 1998-99. it also also installed two nos. imported Autoconers at Baddi unit. The company is planning to set up captive power plant for its Guna Unit with a view to reduce power costs. It has also obtained sanction for financial assistance under TUF.The Company established Power division at Guna Unit by installing a power plant of 3 MW capacity based on biomass fuel which commissioned in March, 2004.During the year 2013, Company divested its entire shareholding in DSL Hydrowatt Limited and, as such, this company no longer remaineda subsidiary of Company. In 2015, it completed major renovation / replacement of machinery at both plants at a cost of Rs 10 crores; completed project of Guna plant capacity expansion, by installing 14,112 spindles together with related machinery and accessories; completed the Dye House expansion at Baddi Unit.Dur
Company FAQs

What is the Deepak Spinners Ltd share price today?

The Deepak Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹197.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Spinners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Spinners Ltd is ₹142.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deepak Spinners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Spinners Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deepak Spinners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Spinners Ltd is ₹175 and ₹320 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deepak Spinners Ltd?

Deepak Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.66%, 3 Years at -10.65%, 1 Year at -22.83%, 6 Month at -12.26%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at 7.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deepak Spinners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deepak Spinners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.95 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 54.04 %

