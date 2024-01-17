Details as annexed. In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th August 2024 to Friday 30th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for payment of dividend for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and for the Annual General Meeting of the Company.