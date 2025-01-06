iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deepak Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

189
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Spinners Ltd

Deepak Spinners FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.58

21.25

12.41

6.67

Depreciation

-15.68

-16.04

-16.08

-16.45

Tax paid

-13.3

-5.56

2.47

-0.97

Working capital

15.33

-1.27

-4.42

-2.94

Other operating items

Operating

38.93

-1.62

-5.63

-13.68

Capital expenditure

8.91

-0.79

11.06

7.25

Free cash flow

47.84

-2.42

5.42

-6.42

Equity raised

302.33

272.41

232.77

208.48

Investing

0.02

0

0

0

Financing

-4.24

-26.72

-41.98

-21.71

Dividends paid

0

0

1.3

0

Net in cash

345.96

243.26

197.52

180.34

Deepak Spinners : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Spinners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.