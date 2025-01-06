Deepak Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.58
21.25
12.41
6.67
Depreciation
-15.68
-16.04
-16.08
-16.45
Tax paid
-13.3
-5.56
2.47
-0.97
Working capital
15.33
-1.27
-4.42
-2.94
Other operating items
Operating
38.93
-1.62
-5.63
-13.68
Capital expenditure
8.91
-0.79
11.06
7.25
Free cash flow
47.84
-2.42
5.42
-6.42
Equity raised
302.33
272.41
232.77
208.48
Investing
0.02
0
0
0
Financing
-4.24
-26.72
-41.98
-21.71
Dividends paid
0
0
1.3
0
Net in cash
345.96
243.26
197.52
180.34
