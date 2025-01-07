iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deepak Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.7
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Spinners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

528.31

396.57

460.67

442.34

yoy growth (%)

33.21

-13.91

4.14

7.62

Raw materials

-294.97

-226.01

-286.05

-279.53

As % of sales

55.83

56.99

62.09

63.19

Employee costs

-63.38

-53.11

-55.91

-47.88

As % of sales

11.99

13.39

12.13

10.82

Other costs

-100.53

-75.71

-84.11

-82.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.03

19.09

18.25

18.67

Operating profit

69.41

41.73

34.58

32.29

OPM

13.13

10.52

7.5

7.3

Depreciation

-15.68

-16.04

-16.08

-16.45

Interest expense

-4.38

-6.28

-9.39

-13.53

Other income

3.23

1.85

3.3

4.36

Profit before tax

52.58

21.25

12.41

6.67

Taxes

-13.3

-5.56

2.47

-0.97

Tax rate

-25.29

-26.17

19.92

-14.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.28

15.69

14.88

5.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

39.28

15.69

14.88

5.7

yoy growth (%)

150.38

5.4

160.93

-8.89

NPM

7.43

3.95

3.23

1.28

Deepak Spinners : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Spinners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.