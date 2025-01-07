Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
528.31
396.57
460.67
442.34
yoy growth (%)
33.21
-13.91
4.14
7.62
Raw materials
-294.97
-226.01
-286.05
-279.53
As % of sales
55.83
56.99
62.09
63.19
Employee costs
-63.38
-53.11
-55.91
-47.88
As % of sales
11.99
13.39
12.13
10.82
Other costs
-100.53
-75.71
-84.11
-82.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.03
19.09
18.25
18.67
Operating profit
69.41
41.73
34.58
32.29
OPM
13.13
10.52
7.5
7.3
Depreciation
-15.68
-16.04
-16.08
-16.45
Interest expense
-4.38
-6.28
-9.39
-13.53
Other income
3.23
1.85
3.3
4.36
Profit before tax
52.58
21.25
12.41
6.67
Taxes
-13.3
-5.56
2.47
-0.97
Tax rate
-25.29
-26.17
19.92
-14.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.28
15.69
14.88
5.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
39.28
15.69
14.88
5.7
yoy growth (%)
150.38
5.4
160.93
-8.89
NPM
7.43
3.95
3.23
1.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.