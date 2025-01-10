Deepak Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
7.19
7.19
7.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.26
228.36
189.79
151.83
Net Worth
235.45
235.55
196.98
159.02
Minority Interest
Debt
43.94
49.51
48.94
56.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.79
17.99
17.35
18.46
Total Liabilities
297.18
303.05
263.27
233.66
Fixed Assets
186.16
183.35
151.18
156
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.76
5.68
5.58
5.06
Networking Capital
104.68
113.08
105.81
71.61
Inventories
101.59
98.38
81.18
58.97
Inventory Days
56.08
54.27
Sundry Debtors
27.73
29.67
33.14
33.99
Debtor Days
22.89
31.28
Other Current Assets
36.95
36.37
38.29
18.41
Sundry Creditors
-32.92
-24.05
-18.34
-14.11
Creditor Days
12.67
12.98
Other Current Liabilities
-28.67
-27.29
-28.46
-25.65
Cash
0.56
0.92
0.68
0.98
Total Assets
297.18
303.05
263.27
233.65
