Deepak Spinners Ltd Key Ratios

184
(1.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.72

Op profit growth

16.75

EBIT growth

28.22

Net profit growth

29.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.2

11.67

EBIT margin

9.83

8.57

Net profit margin

3.28

2.84

RoCE

16.09

RoNW

4.12

RoA

1.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.1

11.88

Dividend per share

0.01

0.01

Cash EPS

-1.67

-4.31

Book value per share

89.97

74.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.1

1.35

P/CEPS

-10.61

-3.72

P/B

0.19

0.21

EV/EBIDTA

2.76

3.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

1.33

1.71

Tax payout

-19.56

-12.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.77

Inventory days

48.85

Creditor days

-24.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.99

-1.88

Net debt / equity

1.51

1.98

Net debt / op. profit

2.71

3.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.71

-66.43

Employee costs

-6.93

-6.2

Other costs

-14.14

-15.68

