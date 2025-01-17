Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.72
Op profit growth
16.75
EBIT growth
28.22
Net profit growth
29.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.2
11.67
EBIT margin
9.83
8.57
Net profit margin
3.28
2.84
RoCE
16.09
RoNW
4.12
RoA
1.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.1
11.88
Dividend per share
0.01
0.01
Cash EPS
-1.67
-4.31
Book value per share
89.97
74.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.1
1.35
P/CEPS
-10.61
-3.72
P/B
0.19
0.21
EV/EBIDTA
2.76
3.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
1.33
1.71
Tax payout
-19.56
-12.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.77
Inventory days
48.85
Creditor days
-24.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.99
-1.88
Net debt / equity
1.51
1.98
Net debt / op. profit
2.71
3.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.71
-66.43
Employee costs
-6.93
-6.2
Other costs
-14.14
-15.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.