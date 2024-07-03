iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Spinners Ltd Company Summary

179.9
(0.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Deepak Spinners Ltd Summary

Deepak Spinners Limited was incorporated in March, 1982. The Company promoted by P K Daka is a manufacturer of Synthetic Staple Fibres Yarn, Man-made Fibres Blended Yarn. It has two spinning units located at Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).In 1994-95, the company installed 2304 spindles and related machines along with two imported auto-coners, TFO dyeing plant, boiler, etc. The first phase of the companys 100% EOU, Deepak Polyspin (cap.: 8640 spindles), was installed in 1995. The second phase (cap.: 8640 spindles) was also completed.During 1996-97, the company expanded the installed capacity from 56,256 to 62,016 Spindles. During 1998-99. it also also installed two nos. imported Autoconers at Baddi unit. The Company established Power division at Guna Unit by installing a power plant of 3 MW capacity based on biomass fuel which commissioned in March, 2004.In 2015, Company completed major renovation / replacement of machinery at both plants at a cost of Rs 10 Crores; completed project of Guna Plant capacity expansion, by installing 14,112 spindles together with related machinery and accessories; completed the Dye House expansion at Baddi Unit.During the year 2021-22, 66 KV electricity connection at Baddi Plant was commissioned costing Rs 11.34 Crores.

