Recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 (Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 5% (Five Percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. The dividend will be subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Details as annexed. In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th August 2024 to Friday 30th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for payment of dividend for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)