Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Appointment of Shri Hussan Lal and CA Sonu Jain as Non-Executive Independent Directors.

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Appointment of Shri S. P. Sarda (DIN -01089614) as Independent Director subject to approval of shareholders.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendations if any of the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Recommendation of final dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024