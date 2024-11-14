|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Appointment of Shri Hussan Lal and CA Sonu Jain as Non-Executive Independent Directors.
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Shri S. P. Sarda (DIN -01089614) as Independent Director subject to approval of shareholders.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendations if any of the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Recommendation of final dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
