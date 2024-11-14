iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deepak Spinners Ltd Board Meeting

182.4
(1.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Deepak Spinners CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Appointment of Shri Hussan Lal and CA Sonu Jain as Non-Executive Independent Directors.
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Appointment of Shri S. P. Sarda (DIN -01089614) as Independent Director subject to approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendations if any of the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Recommendation of final dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
DEEPAK SPINNERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Deepak Spinners: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Spinners Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.