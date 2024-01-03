Defrail Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.16
4.81
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.82
0
0
Net Worth
8.98
4.81
2.5
Minority Interest
Debt
10.05
6.21
3.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.07
0.09
Total Liabilities
19.03
11.09
6.28
Fixed Assets
11.29
8.13
5.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.89
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0
0
Networking Capital
5.92
2.4
-0.01
Inventories
7.07
2.13
0.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.72
2.59
4.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.87
1.8
0.98
Sundry Creditors
-10.97
-3.15
-4.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.77
-0.97
-1.03
Cash
0.71
0.57
0.83
Total Assets
19.04
11.1
6.3
