Defrail Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5.16

4.81

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.82

0

0

Net Worth

8.98

4.81

2.5

Minority Interest

Debt

10.05

6.21

3.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.07

0.09

Total Liabilities

19.03

11.09

6.28

Fixed Assets

11.29

8.13

5.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.89

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.23

0

0

Networking Capital

5.92

2.4

-0.01

Inventories

7.07

2.13

0.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.72

2.59

4.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.87

1.8

0.98

Sundry Creditors

-10.97

-3.15

-4.25

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.77

-0.97

-1.03

Cash

0.71

0.57

0.83

Total Assets

19.04

11.1

6.3

