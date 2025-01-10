<dhhead>INDEPENDENT
AUDITORS’ REPORT</dhhead>
To,
The Members
of DELTA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED Report on the standalone Financial Statements
Opinion
We have
audited the financial statements of DELTA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED (“the
Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the
statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes
in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial
statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory
information (Collectively referred to as ‘standalone financial statements’).
in our
opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,
the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the
Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity
with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs
(financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (financial
performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows
for the year ended on that date:-
a. In the
case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st
March 2024,
b. In the
case of the statement of profit and loss, of the profit (financial performance including
other comprehensive income), changes in equity; and
c. In the
case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flow statement for the year ended on that
date.
Basis for
Opinion
We
conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under
section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are
further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial
Statements section of our report. We are am independent of the Company in accordance with
the Code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with
the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under
the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled
our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of
Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate
to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit
Matters
Key audit
matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance.
In our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were
addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in
forming our opinion thereon; we have determined that there are no key audit matters to
communicate in our report.
Other
Information
The Company’s
Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information
comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the
financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.
Our opinion
on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any
form of assurance conclusion thereon.
Responsibility
of Management for the Standalone Financial
Statements
The Company’s
Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the
Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these
standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position,
financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash
flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India, including the. Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) specified under
section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate
accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the
assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities;
selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and
estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of
adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the
accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and
presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from
material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In
preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing
the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,
matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless
the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or
has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Boards of
Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting
process.
Auditor’s
Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our
objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a
whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an
auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of
assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will
always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud
or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could
reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of
these financial statements.
As part of
an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (‘SAs’), we exercise
professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the
financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures
responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to
provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement
resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve
collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal
control
• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in
order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section
143(3} of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the
company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating
effectiveness of such controls.
• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the
reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going
concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material
uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the
Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material
uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the
related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to
modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the
date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the
Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the
financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements
represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair
presentation.
REPORT ON
OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS
1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the
Order”), issued by the Government of India – Ministry of Corporate Affairs in
terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the”Annexure A”
a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the
extent applicable.
2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:
a. We have
sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our
knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
b. In our
opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as
it appears from our examination of those books;
c. The
Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income),
the Statement of Changes In Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report
are in agreement with the books of accounts; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone
financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section
133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard), Rules 2015 as amended.
e. On the
basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024,
taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31
March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act ;
f. With
respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial Reporting of the
Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, Refer to our separate Report in
“Annexure B”.
g. With
respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under section 197(16),
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and after
relying on the certificate of company secretary, the remuneration paid by the Company to
its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197
of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down
under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other
details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.
h. With
respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance
with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the
best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :
i. The
Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.
i i. The
Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract ; as such the
question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;
iii. There
has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer
any sums to the investor education and protection fund. The question of delay in
transferring such sums does not arise.
iv. (a) The
Management The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,
no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced
or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or
kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign
entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing
or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest
in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the
Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the
like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
(b) The
Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which
are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company
from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with
the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall,
whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in
any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”)
or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
(c) Based
on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the
circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the
representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b)
above, contain any material misstatement
Annexure
“A” to Auditors Report
DELTA
INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED
For the
year ended 31st March 2024
Referred to
in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of
DELTA INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED on the standalone financial statements as of and for
the year ended March 31, 2024.
i. The
Company is not having any Property, Plant and Equipment hence clause (i) (a) to ( e ) is
not applicable.
ii. (a) As
per the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have inventory hence
physical verification of inventory is not applicable.
(b) As per
the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any working capital
loan therefore the said clause ii (b) is not applicable to the company.
iii.
According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any
investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the
nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships
or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
iv. In our
opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not
either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other
person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section
185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of
investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.
Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the
Company.
ayout-grid-align:none;text-autospace:none>v. The
Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within
the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to
the extent notified.
vi. The
provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company
as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for
any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi)
of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
vii. (a)
According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company
examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax,
provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty
of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the
company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.
(b)
According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company
examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess
and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
viii.
According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which
are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as
income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there is no previously
unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the
provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
ix. (a)
According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and
explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other
borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.
(b)
According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit
procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank
or financial institution or government or any government authority.
(c) In our
opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no bank facilities
have been availed by the company hence the said clause (c) is not applicable to the
company.
(d)
According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by
us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company,
we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes
by the Company.
(e)
According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of
the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not
taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its
subsidiaries, associates or jointventures.
(f)
According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us,
the provisions stated in paragraph ix (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
x. (a) The
company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer
(including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in
paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(b)
According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of
the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private
placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.
Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable
to the Company.
xi. (a)
During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company,
carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and
according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any
instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.
(b) We have
not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the
course of audit of the standalone1 financial statement for the year ended March
31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company.
(c) As
represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by
the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of
the Order is not applicable tocompany.
xii. In our
opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not
a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company.
xiii. The
Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the
provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party
transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under
Indian Accounting Standard 24 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under
Section 133 of the Act.
xiv. The
company has not obtained declarations from sundry creditors under the MSME Act. Therefore,
we are unable to comment on the provision of tax under Section 43(B)(h) regarding
outstanding creditors as of March 31, 2024. Additionally, we cannot determine the
provision required for interest on payments to MSME registered suppliers under Section 16
of the MSMED Act for delays in payment.
xv. (a) In
our opinion the Company has an adequate in house internal audit system commensurate with
the size and the nature of its business.
(b) We have
not obtained the in-house internal audit reports for the year under audit. Therefore, we
were unable to consider these reports in determining the nature, timing, and extent of our
audit procedures.
xvi.
According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year
the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected
with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to
company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
xvii. (a)
In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the
Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause
3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(b) In our
opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance
activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India.
Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to
the Company.
(c) The
Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by
Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order
are not applicable to the Company.
(d) The
Company does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions
stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xviii.
Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has incurred
cash losses in the current financial year however no cash lossess in the immediately
preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company.
xix. There
has been resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year and M/s. Bhatter
and Associates Chartered Accountants have been as appointed as Chartered Accountant for
the year.
Hence, the
provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are applicable to the
Company.
xx.
According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of
financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment
of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our
knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no
material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of
meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due
within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.
xxi.
According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135
of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a)
to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xxii. The
reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of
standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has
been included in the report.
|
Place:
Mumbai
|
Date:
30th May 2024
Annexure B
To the
Independent Auditor’s Report of Even Date on the Financial Statements of DELTA
INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Report on
the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the
Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)
We have
audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of DELTA INDUSTRIAL
RESOURCES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our
audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Management’s
Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Company’s
management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls
based on the criteria established by the Company considering the size of company and
essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal
Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered
Accountants of India (“the Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the
design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were
operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business,
including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the
prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the
accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as
required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors’
Responsibility
Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls
over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the
Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance
Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed
under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of
internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls
and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and
the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform
the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial
controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls
operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit
involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal
financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.
Our audit
of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an
understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk
that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating
effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected
depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material
misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe
that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis
for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over
financial reporting.
Meaning of
Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements
A company’s
internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide
reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation
of IND AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial
reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of
records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and
dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that
transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of IND AS financial
statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts
and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of
management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding
prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the
company’s assets that could have a material effect on the IND AS financial
statements.
Inherent
Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements
Because of
the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting,
including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls,
material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also,
projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting
to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over
financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the
degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our
opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial
controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls were
operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the assessment of essential
components of internal controls over financial reporting stated in the Guidance Note on
Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of
Chartered Accountants of India.
|
Place:
Mumbai
|
Date:
30th May 2024
