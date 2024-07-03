Summary

Delta Industrial Resources Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company had obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 22, 1984. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and textile. Presently, the Company is trading in textile industry having two broad segments, First, in unorganized sector, handloom, handicrafts and sericulture are operated on a small scale and through traditional tools and methods. The second is organised sector consisting of spinning, apparel and garments division which apply modern machinery and techniques such as economies of scale. Further, the Company focused on trading in metals with a diversified presence across Indias fast-growing industrial sectors.

