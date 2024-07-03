Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹14.35
Prev. Close₹14.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.34
Day's High₹14.35
Day's Low₹13.87
52 Week's High₹66.55
52 Week's Low₹13.68
Book Value₹8.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
0
-0.58
-0.49
Net Worth
0.05
0.05
4.81
4.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.65
0.64
11.67
0.96
yoy growth (%)
315.37
-94.51
1,110.73
-85.98
Raw materials
-2.63
-0.63
-11.52
-0.91
As % of sales
98.99
99.5
98.71
94.38
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.01
0
0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-5.92
-0.29
0
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
315.37
-94.51
1,110.73
-85.98
Op profit growth
81.24
-17.08
108.7
-48.14
EBIT growth
716.29
456.68
-101.62
364.74
Net profit growth
989.29
174.87
-104.73
398.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pawan Kumar Mittal
Director
Kiran Mittal
Independent Director
Ish Sadana
Director
Gaurav Goel
Managing Director
Lily Mundu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Delta Industrial Resources Ltd
Summary
Delta Industrial Resources Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company had obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 22, 1984. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and textile. Presently, the Company is trading in textile industry having two broad segments, First, in unorganized sector, handloom, handicrafts and sericulture are operated on a small scale and through traditional tools and methods. The second is organised sector consisting of spinning, apparel and garments division which apply modern machinery and techniques such as economies of scale. Further, the Company focused on trading in metals with a diversified presence across Indias fast-growing industrial sectors.
The Delta Industrial Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is ₹7.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is 0 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Industrial Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is ₹13.68 and ₹66.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delta Industrial Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.28%, 3 Years at 15.37%, 1 Year at -21.14%, 6 Month at -57.61%, 3 Month at -23.57% and 1 Month at -19.84%.
