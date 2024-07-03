iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Share Price

14.33
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.35
  • Day's High14.35
  • 52 Wk High66.55
  • Prev. Close14.59
  • Day's Low13.87
  • 52 Wk Low 13.68
  • Turnover (lac)1.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.73
  • Div. Yield0
Delta Industrial Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.35

Prev. Close

14.59

Turnover(Lac.)

1.34

Day's High

14.35

Day's Low

13.87

52 Week's High

66.55

52 Week's Low

13.68

Book Value

8.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.41%

Non-Promoter- 4.76%

Institutions: 4.75%

Non-Institutions: 87.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

5.39

5.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-0.58

-0.49

Net Worth

0.05

0.05

4.81

4.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.65

0.64

11.67

0.96

yoy growth (%)

315.37

-94.51

1,110.73

-85.98

Raw materials

-2.63

-0.63

-11.52

-0.91

As % of sales

98.99

99.5

98.71

94.38

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.01

0

0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-5.92

-0.29

0

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

315.37

-94.51

1,110.73

-85.98

Op profit growth

81.24

-17.08

108.7

-48.14

EBIT growth

716.29

456.68

-101.62

364.74

Net profit growth

989.29

174.87

-104.73

398.88

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Delta Industrial Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pawan Kumar Mittal

Director

Kiran Mittal

Independent Director

Ish Sadana

Director

Gaurav Goel

Managing Director

Lily Mundu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delta Industrial Resources Ltd

Summary

Delta Industrial Resources Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company had obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 22, 1984. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and textile. Presently, the Company is trading in textile industry having two broad segments, First, in unorganized sector, handloom, handicrafts and sericulture are operated on a small scale and through traditional tools and methods. The second is organised sector consisting of spinning, apparel and garments division which apply modern machinery and techniques such as economies of scale. Further, the Company focused on trading in metals with a diversified presence across Indias fast-growing industrial sectors.
Company FAQs

What is the Delta Industrial Resources Ltd share price today?

The Delta Industrial Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is ₹7.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is 0 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Industrial Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is ₹13.68 and ₹66.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd?

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.28%, 3 Years at 15.37%, 1 Year at -21.14%, 6 Month at -57.61%, 3 Month at -23.57% and 1 Month at -19.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delta Industrial Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.42 %
Institutions - 4.76 %
Public - 87.83 %

