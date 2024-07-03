iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Company Summary

13.78
(-3.23%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Summary

Delta Industrial Resources Limited was incorporated on December 19, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company had obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 22, 1984. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and textile. Presently, the Company is trading in textile industry having two broad segments, First, in unorganized sector, handloom, handicrafts and sericulture are operated on a small scale and through traditional tools and methods. The second is organised sector consisting of spinning, apparel and garments division which apply modern machinery and techniques such as economies of scale. Further, the Company focused on trading in metals with a diversified presence across Indias fast-growing industrial sectors.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.