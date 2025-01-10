Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
5.39
5.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
0
-0.58
-0.49
Net Worth
0.05
0.05
4.81
4.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.05
0.05
4.81
4.9
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.03
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.05
4.76
4.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.28
Debtor Days
38.43
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.05
4.77
6.22
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-1.06
Creditor Days
145.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.01
-1.01
Cash
0
0
0.03
0.45
Total Assets
0.04
0.05
4.82
4.9
