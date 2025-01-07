Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.65
0.64
11.67
0.96
yoy growth (%)
315.37
-94.51
1,110.73
-85.98
Raw materials
-2.63
-0.63
-11.52
-0.91
As % of sales
98.99
99.5
98.71
94.38
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
2.15
15.33
0.3
3.63
Other costs
-0.57
-0.24
-0.51
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.75
37.62
4.44
22.11
Operating profit
-0.6
-0.33
-0.4
-0.19
OPM
-22.89
-52.46
-3.47
-20.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
0
Other income
0.52
0.32
0.4
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.01
0
0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-0.19
1.35
-7.14
-29.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-0.01
0
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-0.01
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
989.29
174.87
-104.73
398.88
NPM
-4.39
-1.67
-0.03
8.53
