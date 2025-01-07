iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.63
(-4.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.65

0.64

11.67

0.96

yoy growth (%)

315.37

-94.51

1,110.73

-85.98

Raw materials

-2.63

-0.63

-11.52

-0.91

As % of sales

98.99

99.5

98.71

94.38

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

2.15

15.33

0.3

3.63

Other costs

-0.57

-0.24

-0.51

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.75

37.62

4.44

22.11

Operating profit

-0.6

-0.33

-0.4

-0.19

OPM

-22.89

-52.46

-3.47

-20.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

0

Other income

0.52

0.32

0.4

0.32

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.01

0

0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-0.19

1.35

-7.14

-29.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-0.01

0

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

-0.01

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

989.29

174.87

-104.73

398.88

NPM

-4.39

-1.67

-0.03

8.53

