iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Delta Industrial Resources Ltd Board Meeting

12.77
(0.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Delta Industrial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Dec 202430 Nov 2024
Delta Industrial Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Appointment and Resignation of Executive and non executive director of the company Outcome of BM Lily Mundu sas been appointed as Managing Director of the company with effect from 3rd December,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Delta Industrial Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For the purpose of Qtrly Un audited Result for the period ended 30Th September2024 Outcome of BM Un audited FR for the Qtr ended 30Th september2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Delta Industrial Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixation of the Day Date Time & Venue of 39TH Annual General Meeting Delta Industrial Resources Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Delta Industrial Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Result for the Qtr ended 30Th June2024 out come of BM for Un Audited Financial Result for Qtr Endedd 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Delta Industrial Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited result for the year ended 31.03.2024 BM outcome Audited Financial result for the Qtr & Year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Delta Industrial Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM Intimation for the Un Audited Financial Result Qtr Ended 31st December 2023 Out come of Board Meeting for Un audited Financial Result for the Qtr ended 31st December 2023 Un audited Financial result For The Qtr Ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Delta Industrial: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Delta Industrial Resources Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.