|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 The Notice of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Out come of AGM Approval of Annual Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Declaration of AGM Voting Result ,under pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR Regulation,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
