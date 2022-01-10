To the Members of

Delton Cables Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Delton Cables Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including statement of other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as Amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind As financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Matters

The Company during the year received enhanced compensation for Land admeasuring 9.25 acres acquired by Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in earlier years. The Company in pursuance of the order of High Court of Punjab and Haryana filed an execution petition before the Rewari District Court on 10.01.2022 to release the amount of enhanced compensation in favour of the Company and received an amount of Rs. 1821.43 Lacs in pursuance thereto. Thereafter the Company has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Honble Supreme Court on 28.02.2022 against the order of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and the said SLP was allowed by the Honble Supreme Court of India vide its judgment dated 23.08.2023 for further enhancing the compensation amount. The Company in pursuance judgement dated 23.08.2023 of the Honble Supreme Court of India has filed an execution petition before the Rewari District Court on 24.11.2023 to release the amount of enhanced compensation in favour of the Company. The said execution is pending before the District Court Rewari for release of basic enhanced compensation, interest and related recoveries as per the Land Acquisition Act,1894.

We assessed this specific material transaction owing to inherent risk of error and the impact it may have on the Ind AS financial statements. We identified the significant risks in the transactions requiring special audit considerations. In this context we performed additional audit procedures including verification of the court order, computation of capital gains tax and verifying other material audit evidence Our audit procedures included an evaluation of the significant judgements made by management, amongst others based on an examination of the associated documents and discussion with management and other personnel of the Company. Furthermore, we discussed the status of legal proceedings in respect of the execution petition filed by the Company and examined various documents in this respect.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to Standalone Financial Statements:

1. Note No. 51 relating to Charges or Satisfaction yet to be registered with ROC beyond the Statutory Period allowed.

2. Note No. 53 regarding the transactions with Struck off companies. The company has an amount receivable of Rs. 13.85 lakhs from Sir Shadi Lal Distilleries and Allied Industries Limited as at March 31,2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the consolidated Ind AS financial statements, standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Above Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Policies) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. (Refer Note 39 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) No Dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For BANSAL & CO LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.: 01113N /N500079) S.K Bansal Partner (Membership No. 014301) UDIN: 24014301BKBIUU1870 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 15, 2024

Annexure ‘A to Independent Auditors Report of even date on Financial Statement of Delton Cables Limited

Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Delton Cables Limited of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statement of Delton Cables Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls with respect to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to these financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For BANSAL & CO LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.: 01113N /N500079) S.K Bansal Partner (Membership No. 014301) UDIN: 24014301BKBIUU1870 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 15, 2024

Annexure ‘B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Delton Cables Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In accordance with the physical verification of the assets conducted during the year, no material discrepancies were noticed.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis on our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis on our examination of the records of the Company, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory (Raw Materials and components, Stores, spares and tools, Finished Goods and Stock in trade) at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory mentioned above.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company subject to discrepancies as follows which is also disclosed in Note No.48 to the financial statements.

Quarter Name of Bank Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of accounts* Amount reported in the quarterly statement* Amount of difference % of difference Reasons for discrepancies Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Bank Consortium consisting of Canara Bank (Lead Bank), and Indian Bank Secured by pari passu charge under consortium arrangement by way of first charge on whole of movable properties, excluding such movable which has been permitted by the banks and including inventories & book debts of the company & equitable mortgage created on the properties at 17/4, Mathura Road, Faridabad & personal guarantee of the directors. 7,787.30 7,762.42 24.88 0.32 As informed by the Management, the discrepancy is on account of the details being submitted on the basis of provisional books / financial statements. Adjustments pertaining to cut offs, LC discounting etc are done only on finalization of books of accounts / financial statements Quarter ended September 30, 2023 8,772.86 8,398.70 374.16 4.26 Quarter ended December 31, 2023 8,354.10 8,207.12 146.98 1.76 Quarter ended March 31,2024 8,747.27 8,659.94 87.32 1.00 Calculated as trade debtors + Inventories net off trade creditors, LC discounting and raw material financing against Bank Guarantees.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis on our examination of the records, the Company, during the year has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to [companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties]. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis on our examination of the records, the Company, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) as at March 31,2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Nature of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount pertains Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 155.27 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial or housing financial activities during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The Company is not a core investment company (CIC). Therefore, Provisions of the clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) In our Opinion, there is no CIC within the Group, as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary / associate or joint venture and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.