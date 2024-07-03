iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Delton Cables Ltd Share Price

1,150
(3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,167.25
  • Day's High1,167.25
  • 52 Wk High1,375
  • Prev. Close1,111.7
  • Day's Low1,111.7
  • 52 Wk Low 248.9
  • Turnover (lac)256.03
  • P/E90.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.91
  • EPS12.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)993.6
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Delton Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1,167.25

Prev. Close

1,111.7

Turnover(Lac.)

256.03

Day's High

1,167.25

Day's Low

1,111.7

52 Week's High

1,375

52 Week's Low

248.9

Book Value

95.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

993.6

P/E

90.97

EPS

12.22

Divi. Yield

0.13

Delton Cables Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Delton Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Delton Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Delton Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.69

48.07

47.44

46.51

Net Worth

71.33

56.71

56.08

55.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

123.16

125.73

73

106.49

yoy growth (%)

-2.04

72.23

-31.44

13.24

Raw materials

-88.76

-84.5

-54.45

-77.69

As % of sales

72.06

67.2

74.59

72.96

Employee costs

-12.4

-13.66

-9.76

-11.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.22

5.89

-15.29

-9.13

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.29

-0.51

-0.56

Tax paid

-0.67

0.28

2.91

1.47

Working capital

15.42

13.89

-10.91

-4.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.04

72.23

-31.44

13.24

Op profit growth

-20.35

-450.13

-262.2

9.82

EBIT growth

-30.33

-502.55

-247.03

30.3

Net profit growth

-89.41

-144.92

82.24

-865.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Delton Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Delton Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

VIJENDER KUMAR GUPTA

Managing Director & CEO

Vivek Gupta

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Goel

Independent Director

A Karati

Non Executive Director

Shalini Gupta

Independent Director

ATUL AGGARWAL

Whole Time Director

Shashi Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Abhishek Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Rawat

Independent Director

Amit Ramani

Independent Director

Gagan Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delton Cables Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Sept.64 as a private limited company under the name Delton Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., was converted into a public limited company in Jun81, and the name was changed to Delton Cables Ltd. The Company has pioneered the development of Indias electrical industry. Shri Ram Kumar Gupta founded the Company. Delton is a prime supplier to the Power, Telecommunication, Railways, Steel and Mining sectors in India and in the International market also. It is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of wires, cables and switchgears and ancillary activities including trading.In 1981-82, the Company completed modernisation programme at its Faridabad factory at a cost of Rs.74 lakhs. ICICI sanctioned a term loan of Rs.35 lakhs for this programme and the balance was met from internal resources. Early in 1983-84, manufature of jelly filled cables was taken up in the dxisting plant by the addition of some balancing equipment.During 1988-89, the Company implemented a project to manufacture jelly filled cables at Dharuhera with an installed capacity of 500 million core metres per annum, at a cost of Rs.22 crores. manufacture of jelly filled cables in the new unit commenced during 1989-90.During 1987-88, the Company was granted an industrial licence for the manufacture of 50,000 lines of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPANX) and allied equipments per annum in the state of Haryana. The project was undertaken in a joint venture Company Delta Systems Pvt. Ltd. co- promot
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Delton Cables Ltd share price today?

The Delton Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1150 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delton Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delton Cables Ltd is ₹993.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delton Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delton Cables Ltd is 90.97 and 11.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delton Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delton Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delton Cables Ltd is ₹248.9 and ₹1375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delton Cables Ltd?

Delton Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.87%, 3 Years at 141.12%, 1 Year at 355.52%, 6 Month at 118.92%, 3 Month at 69.40% and 1 Month at 18.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delton Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delton Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Delton Cables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.