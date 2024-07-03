Summary

Incorporated in Sept.64 as a private limited company under the name Delton Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., was converted into a public limited company in Jun81, and the name was changed to Delton Cables Ltd. The Company has pioneered the development of Indias electrical industry. Shri Ram Kumar Gupta founded the Company. Delton is a prime supplier to the Power, Telecommunication, Railways, Steel and Mining sectors in India and in the International market also. It is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of wires, cables and switchgears and ancillary activities including trading.In 1981-82, the Company completed modernisation programme at its Faridabad factory at a cost of Rs.74 lakhs. ICICI sanctioned a term loan of Rs.35 lakhs for this programme and the balance was met from internal resources. Early in 1983-84, manufature of jelly filled cables was taken up in the dxisting plant by the addition of some balancing equipment.During 1988-89, the Company implemented a project to manufacture jelly filled cables at Dharuhera with an installed capacity of 500 million core metres per annum, at a cost of Rs.22 crores. manufacture of jelly filled cables in the new unit commenced during 1989-90.During 1987-88, the Company was granted an industrial licence for the manufacture of 50,000 lines of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPANX) and allied equipments per annum in the state of Haryana. The project was undertaken in a joint venture Company Delta Systems Pvt. Ltd. co- promot

Read More