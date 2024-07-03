SectorCables
Open₹1,167.25
Prev. Close₹1,111.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹256.03
Day's High₹1,167.25
Day's Low₹1,111.7
52 Week's High₹1,375
52 Week's Low₹248.9
Book Value₹95.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)993.6
P/E90.97
EPS12.22
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.69
48.07
47.44
46.51
Net Worth
71.33
56.71
56.08
55.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
123.16
125.73
73
106.49
yoy growth (%)
-2.04
72.23
-31.44
13.24
Raw materials
-88.76
-84.5
-54.45
-77.69
As % of sales
72.06
67.2
74.59
72.96
Employee costs
-12.4
-13.66
-9.76
-11.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.22
5.89
-15.29
-9.13
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.29
-0.51
-0.56
Tax paid
-0.67
0.28
2.91
1.47
Working capital
15.42
13.89
-10.91
-4.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.04
72.23
-31.44
13.24
Op profit growth
-20.35
-450.13
-262.2
9.82
EBIT growth
-30.33
-502.55
-247.03
30.3
Net profit growth
-89.41
-144.92
82.24
-865.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
VIJENDER KUMAR GUPTA
Managing Director & CEO
Vivek Gupta
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Goel
Independent Director
A Karati
Non Executive Director
Shalini Gupta
Independent Director
ATUL AGGARWAL
Whole Time Director
Shashi Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Abhishek Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Rawat
Independent Director
Amit Ramani
Independent Director
Gagan Sinha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Delton Cables Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Sept.64 as a private limited company under the name Delton Cable Industries Pvt. Ltd., was converted into a public limited company in Jun81, and the name was changed to Delton Cables Ltd. The Company has pioneered the development of Indias electrical industry. Shri Ram Kumar Gupta founded the Company. Delton is a prime supplier to the Power, Telecommunication, Railways, Steel and Mining sectors in India and in the International market also. It is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of wires, cables and switchgears and ancillary activities including trading.In 1981-82, the Company completed modernisation programme at its Faridabad factory at a cost of Rs.74 lakhs. ICICI sanctioned a term loan of Rs.35 lakhs for this programme and the balance was met from internal resources. Early in 1983-84, manufature of jelly filled cables was taken up in the dxisting plant by the addition of some balancing equipment.During 1988-89, the Company implemented a project to manufacture jelly filled cables at Dharuhera with an installed capacity of 500 million core metres per annum, at a cost of Rs.22 crores. manufacture of jelly filled cables in the new unit commenced during 1989-90.During 1987-88, the Company was granted an industrial licence for the manufacture of 50,000 lines of Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (EPANX) and allied equipments per annum in the state of Haryana. The project was undertaken in a joint venture Company Delta Systems Pvt. Ltd. co- promot
Read More
The Delton Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1150 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delton Cables Ltd is ₹993.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delton Cables Ltd is 90.97 and 11.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delton Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delton Cables Ltd is ₹248.9 and ₹1375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delton Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.87%, 3 Years at 141.12%, 1 Year at 355.52%, 6 Month at 118.92%, 3 Month at 69.40% and 1 Month at 18.23%.
