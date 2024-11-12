Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on August 09 2024. The matters to be transacted are mentioned in the intimation letter attached. Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on August 09, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 where in the Board approves the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, recommendation of final dividend and other items as mentioned in the letter attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024