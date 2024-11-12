iifl-logo-icon 1
Delton Cables Ltd Board Meeting

896.5
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:00 AM

Delton Cables CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on August 09 2024. The matters to be transacted are mentioned in the intimation letter attached. Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on August 09, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 where in the Board approves the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, recommendation of final dividend and other items as mentioned in the letter attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
DELTON CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Baord meeting held on 30.01.2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

