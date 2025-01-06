Delton Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.22
5.89
-15.29
-9.13
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.29
-0.51
-0.56
Tax paid
-0.67
0.28
2.91
1.47
Working capital
15.42
13.89
-10.91
-4.5
Other operating items
Operating
14.32
18.77
-23.8
-12.73
Capital expenditure
2.31
-0.9
18.8
-29.39
Free cash flow
16.63
17.87
-5
-42.12
Equity raised
91.86
30.52
7.29
23.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
108.52
115.35
132.34
32.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
217.02
163.74
134.63
14.14
