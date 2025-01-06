iifl-logo-icon 1
Delton Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,120
(0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Delton Cables Ltd

Delton Cables FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.22

5.89

-15.29

-9.13

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.29

-0.51

-0.56

Tax paid

-0.67

0.28

2.91

1.47

Working capital

15.42

13.89

-10.91

-4.5

Other operating items

Operating

14.32

18.77

-23.8

-12.73

Capital expenditure

2.31

-0.9

18.8

-29.39

Free cash flow

16.63

17.87

-5

-42.12

Equity raised

91.86

30.52

7.29

23.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

108.52

115.35

132.34

32.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

217.02

163.74

134.63

14.14

