Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
123.16
125.73
73
106.49
yoy growth (%)
-2.04
72.23
-31.44
13.24
Raw materials
-88.76
-84.5
-54.45
-77.69
As % of sales
72.06
67.2
74.59
72.96
Employee costs
-12.4
-13.66
-9.76
-11.47
As % of sales
10.06
10.86
13.38
10.77
Other costs
-12.39
-15.5
-12.22
-15.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.06
12.33
16.74
14.26
Operating profit
9.6
12.06
-3.44
2.12
OPM
7.8
9.59
-4.71
1.99
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.29
-0.51
-0.56
Interest expense
-8.27
-7.74
-11.9
-11.44
Other income
1.54
2.87
0.57
0.74
Profit before tax
1.22
5.89
-15.29
-9.13
Taxes
-0.67
0.28
2.91
1.47
Tax rate
-55.06
4.81
-19.07
-16.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.55
6.17
-12.37
-7.66
Exceptional items
0.07
-0.29
-0.72
0.47
Net profit
0.62
5.88
-13.1
-7.18
yoy growth (%)
-89.41
-144.92
82.24
-865.66
NPM
0.5
4.68
-17.94
-6.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.