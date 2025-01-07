iifl-logo-icon 1
Delton Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,135
(0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

123.16

125.73

73

106.49

yoy growth (%)

-2.04

72.23

-31.44

13.24

Raw materials

-88.76

-84.5

-54.45

-77.69

As % of sales

72.06

67.2

74.59

72.96

Employee costs

-12.4

-13.66

-9.76

-11.47

As % of sales

10.06

10.86

13.38

10.77

Other costs

-12.39

-15.5

-12.22

-15.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.06

12.33

16.74

14.26

Operating profit

9.6

12.06

-3.44

2.12

OPM

7.8

9.59

-4.71

1.99

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.29

-0.51

-0.56

Interest expense

-8.27

-7.74

-11.9

-11.44

Other income

1.54

2.87

0.57

0.74

Profit before tax

1.22

5.89

-15.29

-9.13

Taxes

-0.67

0.28

2.91

1.47

Tax rate

-55.06

4.81

-19.07

-16.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.55

6.17

-12.37

-7.66

Exceptional items

0.07

-0.29

-0.72

0.47

Net profit

0.62

5.88

-13.1

-7.18

yoy growth (%)

-89.41

-144.92

82.24

-865.66

NPM

0.5

4.68

-17.94

-6.75

