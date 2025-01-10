Delton Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.69
48.07
47.44
46.51
Net Worth
71.33
56.71
56.08
55.15
Minority Interest
Debt
113.13
75.37
70.6
62.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.55
0.4
0.55
0.29
Total Liabilities
185.01
132.48
127.23
117.88
Fixed Assets
17.61
10.68
10.39
11.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.41
15.24
21.49
21.3
Networking Capital
143.51
101.58
90.16
79.23
Inventories
115.7
90.65
81.15
62.98
Inventory Days
186.64
Sundry Debtors
95.76
51.46
34.95
33.48
Debtor Days
99.21
Other Current Assets
14.81
11.83
7.89
8.36
Sundry Creditors
-77.04
-45.54
-29.59
-21.04
Creditor Days
62.35
Other Current Liabilities
-5.71
-6.82
-4.24
-4.55
Cash
8.48
5
5.18
6.18
Total Assets
185.01
132.5
127.22
117.87
