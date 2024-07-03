Denis Chem Lab Ltd Summary

Denis Chem Lab Ltd, was incorporated in 1980 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1982. The Company was registered with Directorate General of Technical Development (DGTD) for manufacturing 4 million bottles of I.V. Fluids and 75 MT of Bulk Drugs per annum and started commercial production for sterile Intravenous (IV) Injectibles in 1984 and also came up with a rights issue during the year In 1995, it ventured into manufacturing of IV Fluids in PP bottles using BFS technology.The Company is a manufacturer of antibiotic injections, diuretic injections, parenteral amino acid injections, plasma volume expanders, anti anaerobic injections, irrigation solutions etc. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals Transfusion Solution in Bottles. The Company products are manufactured in ultra modern plant using automatic equipments and facilities, which are conforming to GMP specifications as per WHO norms. These products are filled in glass bottles in volume of 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml and 1000 ml. in aseptic condition and followed by terminal sterilization. The Company introduced I.V. Fluids facility in plastic bottles using Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology, which commissioned in 2007-08. It started manufacturing of I.V. Fluids in P.P. Plastic bottles using latest BFS technology with an installed capacity of 15 million units per annum in 2016.In 2018-19, the Company implemented a project with the addition of 100 ml Eurohead products to its Aquapulse Brand and made it operational on November 1, 2018. During FY 2021, the Company initiated an expansion in 100 ML Eurohead Aquapulse, which was completed in June 2021, adding a capacity of 12,00,000 bottles per month.