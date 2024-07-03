iifl-logo-icon 1
Denis Chem Lab Ltd Share Price

156.8
(-5.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

  • Open165.4
  • Day's High169.8
  • 52 Wk High232.9
  • Prev. Close165.3
  • Day's Low156.25
  • 52 Wk Low 118.1
  • Turnover (lac)21.08
  • P/E19.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.42
  • EPS8.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.59
  • Div. Yield1.51
Denis Chem Lab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Denis Chem Lab Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Denis Chem Lab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Denis Chem Lab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.98%

Non-Promoter- 61.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Denis Chem Lab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.88

13.88

13.88

13.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.49

58.39

52.57

47.63

Net Worth

80.37

72.27

66.45

61.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

109.31

136.14

107.22

113.36

yoy growth (%)

-19.7

26.97

-5.41

13.76

Raw materials

-55.43

-61.56

-49.47

-53.93

As % of sales

50.7

45.22

46.13

47.57

Employee costs

-10.58

-12.2

-9.46

-12.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.08

5.72

2.03

1.96

Depreciation

-5.95

-6.66

-5.92

-6.77

Tax paid

-0.82

-1.51

0.1

-0.72

Working capital

1.54

-1.82

5.34

11.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.7

26.97

-5.41

13.76

Op profit growth

-31.64

24.51

-13.28

63.81

EBIT growth

-46.15

29.53

-14.37

134.25

Net profit growth

-46.26

96.56

73.22

-127.82

Denis Chem Lab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Denis Chem Lab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Dinesh B Patel

ED / MD / Promoter

Himanshu C Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gaurang Dalal

Non Executive Director

Anar H Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gauri Trivedi

Independent Director

Hemendrakumar C Shah

Independent Director

HEMANG BHANUPRASAD PATEL

Independent Director

Dipak N Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Denis Chem Lab Ltd

Summary

Denis Chem Lab Ltd, was incorporated in 1980 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1982. The Company was registered with Directorate General of Technical Development (DGTD) for manufacturing 4 million bottles of I.V. Fluids and 75 MT of Bulk Drugs per annum and started commercial production for sterile Intravenous (IV) Injectibles in 1984 and also came up with a rights issue during the year In 1995, it ventured into manufacturing of IV Fluids in PP bottles using BFS technology.The Company is a manufacturer of antibiotic injections, diuretic injections, parenteral amino acid injections, plasma volume expanders, anti anaerobic injections, irrigation solutions etc. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals Transfusion Solution in Bottles. The Company products are manufactured in ultra modern plant using automatic equipments and facilities, which are conforming to GMP specifications as per WHO norms. These products are filled in glass bottles in volume of 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml and 1000 ml. in aseptic condition and followed by terminal sterilization. The Company introduced I.V. Fluids facility in plastic bottles using Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology, which commissioned in 2007-08. It started manufacturing of I.V. Fluids in P.P. Plastic bottles using latest BFS technology with an installed capacity of 15 million units per annum in 2016.In 2018-19, the Company implemented a project with the addition of 100 ml Eurohead products to its Aquapulse B
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Denis Chem Lab Ltd share price today?

The Denis Chem Lab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Denis Chem Lab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is ₹217.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is 19.89 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Denis Chem Lab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Denis Chem Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is ₹118.1 and ₹232.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Denis Chem Lab Ltd?

Denis Chem Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.41%, 3 Years at 34.36%, 1 Year at 21.45%, 6 Month at -12.03%, 3 Month at 6.68% and 1 Month at -4.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Denis Chem Lab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.02 %

