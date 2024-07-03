SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹165.4
Prev. Close₹165.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.08
Day's High₹169.8
Day's Low₹156.25
52 Week's High₹232.9
52 Week's Low₹118.1
Book Value₹59.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.59
P/E19.89
EPS8.31
Divi. Yield1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.88
13.88
13.88
13.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.49
58.39
52.57
47.63
Net Worth
80.37
72.27
66.45
61.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
109.31
136.14
107.22
113.36
yoy growth (%)
-19.7
26.97
-5.41
13.76
Raw materials
-55.43
-61.56
-49.47
-53.93
As % of sales
50.7
45.22
46.13
47.57
Employee costs
-10.58
-12.2
-9.46
-12.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.08
5.72
2.03
1.96
Depreciation
-5.95
-6.66
-5.92
-6.77
Tax paid
-0.82
-1.51
0.1
-0.72
Working capital
1.54
-1.82
5.34
11.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.7
26.97
-5.41
13.76
Op profit growth
-31.64
24.51
-13.28
63.81
EBIT growth
-46.15
29.53
-14.37
134.25
Net profit growth
-46.26
96.56
73.22
-127.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Dinesh B Patel
ED / MD / Promoter
Himanshu C Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gaurang Dalal
Non Executive Director
Anar H Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gauri Trivedi
Independent Director
Hemendrakumar C Shah
Independent Director
HEMANG BHANUPRASAD PATEL
Independent Director
Dipak N Patel
Reports by Denis Chem Lab Ltd
Summary
Denis Chem Lab Ltd, was incorporated in 1980 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1982. The Company was registered with Directorate General of Technical Development (DGTD) for manufacturing 4 million bottles of I.V. Fluids and 75 MT of Bulk Drugs per annum and started commercial production for sterile Intravenous (IV) Injectibles in 1984 and also came up with a rights issue during the year In 1995, it ventured into manufacturing of IV Fluids in PP bottles using BFS technology.The Company is a manufacturer of antibiotic injections, diuretic injections, parenteral amino acid injections, plasma volume expanders, anti anaerobic injections, irrigation solutions etc. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals Transfusion Solution in Bottles. The Company products are manufactured in ultra modern plant using automatic equipments and facilities, which are conforming to GMP specifications as per WHO norms. These products are filled in glass bottles in volume of 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml and 1000 ml. in aseptic condition and followed by terminal sterilization. The Company introduced I.V. Fluids facility in plastic bottles using Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology, which commissioned in 2007-08. It started manufacturing of I.V. Fluids in P.P. Plastic bottles using latest BFS technology with an installed capacity of 15 million units per annum in 2016.In 2018-19, the Company implemented a project with the addition of 100 ml Eurohead products to its Aquapulse B
Read More
The Denis Chem Lab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is ₹217.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is 19.89 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Denis Chem Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Denis Chem Lab Ltd is ₹118.1 and ₹232.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Denis Chem Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.41%, 3 Years at 34.36%, 1 Year at 21.45%, 6 Month at -12.03%, 3 Month at 6.68% and 1 Month at -4.67%.
