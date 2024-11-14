Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters. The Board has decided and approved the appointment of Independent Directors subject to approval of shareholders.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 13 May 2024

Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e. on 28th May, 2024, interalia, has: 1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Recommended a Final dividend of Rs.2.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024