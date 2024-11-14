iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Denis Chem Lab Ltd Board Meeting

154.5
(3.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:28:00 AM

Denis Chem Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters. The Board has decided and approved the appointment of Independent Directors subject to approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting28 May 202413 May 2024
Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e. on 28th May, 2024, interalia, has: 1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Recommended a Final dividend of Rs.2.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Denis Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 We are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results along with Limited review report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Denis Chem Lab: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Denis Chem Lab Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.