Denis Chem Lab Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.88
13.88
13.88
13.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.49
58.39
52.57
47.63
Net Worth
80.37
72.27
66.45
61.51
Minority Interest
Debt
1.05
1.93
3.22
8.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.34
2.08
2.87
2.79
Total Liabilities
82.76
76.28
72.54
72.92
Fixed Assets
37.84
37.54
41.66
41.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.13
1.02
1.96
Networking Capital
19.86
21.67
21.03
24.94
Inventories
10.19
9.12
9.89
9.11
Inventory Days
30.41
Sundry Debtors
31.66
31.24
31.84
32.88
Debtor Days
109.78
Other Current Assets
4.98
4.61
4.17
4.27
Sundry Creditors
-21.41
-18.28
-19.7
-15.67
Creditor Days
52.32
Other Current Liabilities
-5.56
-5.02
-5.17
-5.65
Cash
24.67
16.93
8.83
4.54
Total Assets
82.75
76.27
72.54
72.91
