Denis Chem Lab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.08
5.72
2.03
1.96
Depreciation
-5.95
-6.66
-5.92
-6.77
Tax paid
-0.82
-1.51
0.1
-0.72
Working capital
1.54
-1.82
5.34
11.94
Other operating items
Operating
-2.15
-4.27
1.55
6.4
Capital expenditure
1.23
18.86
1.58
11.36
Free cash flow
-0.92
14.58
3.13
17.76
Equity raised
90.57
77.05
54.17
26.99
Investing
0
-0.06
0
0
Financing
4.97
-0.61
0.88
21.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
94.62
90.96
58.2
66.1
