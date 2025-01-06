iifl-logo-icon 1
Denis Chem Lab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

156.8
(-5.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Denis Chem Lab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.08

5.72

2.03

1.96

Depreciation

-5.95

-6.66

-5.92

-6.77

Tax paid

-0.82

-1.51

0.1

-0.72

Working capital

1.54

-1.82

5.34

11.94

Other operating items

Operating

-2.15

-4.27

1.55

6.4

Capital expenditure

1.23

18.86

1.58

11.36

Free cash flow

-0.92

14.58

3.13

17.76

Equity raised

90.57

77.05

54.17

26.99

Investing

0

-0.06

0

0

Financing

4.97

-0.61

0.88

21.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

94.62

90.96

58.2

66.1

