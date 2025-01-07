Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
109.31
136.14
107.22
113.36
yoy growth (%)
-19.7
26.97
-5.41
13.76
Raw materials
-55.43
-61.56
-49.47
-53.93
As % of sales
50.7
45.22
46.13
47.57
Employee costs
-10.58
-12.2
-9.46
-12.56
As % of sales
9.68
8.96
8.83
11.08
Other costs
-33.03
-47.37
-36.23
-32.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.22
34.8
33.79
29.08
Operating profit
10.25
15
12.04
13.89
OPM
9.37
11.01
11.23
12.25
Depreciation
-5.95
-6.66
-5.92
-6.77
Interest expense
-1.55
-2.89
-4.61
-5.8
Other income
0.34
0.28
0.53
0.64
Profit before tax
3.08
5.72
2.03
1.96
Taxes
-0.82
-1.51
0.1
-0.72
Tax rate
-26.65
-26.41
5.09
-37.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.26
4.21
2.14
1.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.26
4.21
2.14
1.23
yoy growth (%)
-46.26
96.56
73.22
-127.82
NPM
2.07
3.09
1.99
1.09
