iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Denis Chem Lab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162.75
(3.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Denis Chem Lab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

109.31

136.14

107.22

113.36

yoy growth (%)

-19.7

26.97

-5.41

13.76

Raw materials

-55.43

-61.56

-49.47

-53.93

As % of sales

50.7

45.22

46.13

47.57

Employee costs

-10.58

-12.2

-9.46

-12.56

As % of sales

9.68

8.96

8.83

11.08

Other costs

-33.03

-47.37

-36.23

-32.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.22

34.8

33.79

29.08

Operating profit

10.25

15

12.04

13.89

OPM

9.37

11.01

11.23

12.25

Depreciation

-5.95

-6.66

-5.92

-6.77

Interest expense

-1.55

-2.89

-4.61

-5.8

Other income

0.34

0.28

0.53

0.64

Profit before tax

3.08

5.72

2.03

1.96

Taxes

-0.82

-1.51

0.1

-0.72

Tax rate

-26.65

-26.41

5.09

-37.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.26

4.21

2.14

1.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.26

4.21

2.14

1.23

yoy growth (%)

-46.26

96.56

73.22

-127.82

NPM

2.07

3.09

1.99

1.09

Denis Chem Lab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Denis Chem Lab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.