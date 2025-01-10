To,

The Members of

DENIS CHEM LAB LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DENIS CHEM LAB LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements read together with significant accounting policies and accompanying notes thereon give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the net profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI together with the ethical requirement that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ( "the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

a. We have sought & obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance sheet, statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian accounting standards specified in section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of financial year 2022-2023 is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend. As stated in Note No.42 of the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1st April,2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For SHAH & SHAH ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 113742W Place : Ahmedabad VASANT C.TANNA Date : 28th May, 2024 Partner Membership Number: 100422 UDIN 24100422BKATZR3554

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of DENIS CHEM LAB LIMITED.

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. In respect of Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) During the year under review, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act,1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals.

In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks exceeding Rs.5.00 crores, on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company are broadly in agreement with the books of accounts and no material unreconciled discrepancies have been observed.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. There are no loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable and accordingly requirement of report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits, in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015.

vi. In respect of business activities of the Company, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made detailed examinations of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, Goods & service tax and cess which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution, banks or any lenders. The Company has not taken any loans from the Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) The Company is having no subsidiary or associate companies and therefore clause 3(ix)(e)and (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of books and records verified by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of books and records verified by us, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanation given to us, we report that there has been neither any fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year and upto date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transaction with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of books and records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act,2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no ongoing project with respect to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For SHAH & SHAH ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 113742W Place : Ahmedabad VASANT C.TANNA Date : 28th May, 2024 Partner Membership Number: 100422

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of DENIS CHEM LAB LIMITED.

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DENIS CHEM LAB LIMITED, ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".